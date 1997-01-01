Drugs for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Bendamustine hydrochloride Bendamustine hydrochloride is an alkylating agent, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Trade Names :

Bleomycin Bleomycin is an anti – cancer agent, used for the treatment of skin, oral cavity, head and neck cancer. It is also used for lymphomas, cancer of the testis and fluid accumulation in the chest caused by cancer. Trade Names : More...

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Carmustine Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Chlorambucil Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma. Trade Names :

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Daunorubicin Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan Ibritumomab Tiuxetan is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma with other medications.

Ibrutinib Ibrutinib belongs to a group of medications called as kinase inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of cancer of the cells of the immune system (mantle cell lymphoma) in patients who have been treated earlier with a minimum of one chemotherapy medication. Ibrutinib is also used in the treatment of a cancer that begins in the white blood cells (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) and in the lymph nodes (small lymphocytic lymphoma), and a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (Waldenström macroglobulinemia). It mainly stops the spread of the cancer cells by blocking the abnormal proteins that signals them to multiply.

Leucovorin Leucovorin is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate. Trade Names : More...

Mechlorethamine HCl Mechlorethamine HCl is an anti-neoplastic agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma along with other medications. It is also used as palliative chemotherapy in lung and breast cancers.

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Mitoxantrone Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Trade Names :

Plerixafor Injection Plerixafor Injection is a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer, used to multiply stem cells in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma along with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF).

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :

Tositumomab Tositumomab is a radioactive monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in patients who have not responded to other therapy.

Tositumomab and Iodine 1131 Tositumomab Tositumomab and Iodine 1131 Tositumomab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.