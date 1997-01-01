medindia
Drugs for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Busulphan

Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Carmustine

Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma with other medications.

Ibrutinib

Ibrutinib belongs to a group of medications called as kinase inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of cancer of the cells of the immune system (mantle cell lymphoma) in patients who have been treated earlier with a minimum of one chemotherapy medication. Ibrutinib is also used in the treatment of a cancer that begins in the white blood cells (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) and in the lymph nodes (small lymphocytic lymphoma), and a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (Waldenström macroglobulinemia). It mainly stops the spread of the cancer cells by blocking the abnormal proteins that signals them to multiply.

Mechlorethamine HCl

Mechlorethamine HCl is an anti-neoplastic agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's disease, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma along with other medications. It is also used as palliative chemotherapy in lung and breast cancers.

Mitoxantrone

Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Trade Names :
Oncotron | Mitozan

Plerixafor Injection

Plerixafor Injection is a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer, used to multiply stem cells in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma along with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF).

Tositumomab

Tositumomab is a radioactive monoclonal antibody, prescribed for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in patients who have not responded to other therapy.
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.
About - NHL / HL Difference - Incidence - Causes - Occupation & NHL - Immunosuppression & NHL - Symptoms - Types - Staging - Diagnosis - Treatment - Chemotherapy - Radiation Therapy - Monoclonal Antibody Therapy - Radioimmunotherapy - Interferon Therapy - Surgery - Stem cell Transplantation - Prognosis - Research & Clinical Trials - Prevention and Lifestyle Measures - FAQs - Support Groups - Glossary - References -


