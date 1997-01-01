Drugs for Skin Disorder

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Skin Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Alclometasone Dipropionate Alclometasone Dipropionate is a synthetic glucocorticoid steroid, used in dermatology conditionaconditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch.

Allantoin Allantoin is a topical agent, prescribed for psoriasis, and other skin diseases. Trade Names : More...

Ammonium Lactate Ammonium Lactate is a moisturizer, prescribed for dry, scaly, itchy skin normally used along with other medications. Trade Names :

Azelaic Acid Azelaic Acid is a naturally occurring saturated dicarboxylic acid, used for skin conditions such as acne and rosacea.

Betamethasone Topical Betamethasone Topical is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for certain types of skin disorders. Betamethasone Topical decreases the action of chemicals that causes inflammation, redness and swelling.

Brodalumab Brodalumab is a human monoclonal antibody prescribed to treat moderate-or -severe plaque psoriasis in patients who do not respond to other systemic treatments. Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease in which the skin has red or scaly patches covered with a silver-white build up of dead skin cells. The lesions usually appears on the knee, elbow, scalp or lower back. Brodalumab works by blocking inflammation by targeting the interleukin (IL)-17 receptor A.

Butenafine Butenafine is an antifungal, prescribed for dermatological infections such as tinea versicolor (rashes on the trunk region of the body), athlete’s foot, ringworm, and jock itch that prevent the growth of fungus. Trade Names :

Cefotaxime Cefotaxime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Chloroxylenol Chloroxylenol is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed as a antiseptic and disinfectant. Trade Names : More...

Desonide Desonide is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and contact dermatitis in both adults and children. Trade Names :

Desoximetasone Desoximetasone is a topical (for the skin) steroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Dexpanthenol Dexpanthenol is a moisturizer, prescribed for dry skin (xerosis). It forms an oily layer on the top of the skin thereby makes the skin softer. Trade Names :

Diflorasone Diacetate Diflorasone Diacetate is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of skin. Trade Names :

Dimethicone Dimethicone is an emollient, prescribed for pediculosis, and other skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Econazole Econazole is an antifungal agent; prescribed for vaginal thrush, skin infections, athlete's foot and jock itch. Trade Names :

Fluocinolone Fluocinolone is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for eczema. Trade Names : More...

Fluocinonide Fluocinonide is a topical adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for skin disorders such as itching, redness, dryness, crusting, scaling, inflammation and discomfort. It inhibits the action of chemicals that cause redness and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Flurandrenolide Flurandrenolide is an adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for certain skin diseases.

Halcinonide Halcinonide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for dermatoses. Halcinonide reduces the action of the chemicals that cause inflammation, redness and swelling. Trade Names :

Halobetasol Propionate Halobetasol Propionate is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching. Trade Names : More...

Hexachlorophene Hexachlorophene is a disinfectant, used as a skin cleanser and also for preventing the spread of infection.

Hydrocortisone Valerate Hydrocortisone Valerate is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various skin diseases.

Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin contains two antibiotics and a corticosteroid, prescribed for ear, eye and skin infections.

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Isotretinoin Isotretinoin is a retinoid, prescribed for acne and other skin disorders. Trade Names : More...

Lactic acid Lactic acid is a chemical compound, prescribed for dry skin (Xerosis). The cream works by increasing the water content in the skin making the skin softer. Trade Names : More...

Methylprednisolone Methylprednisolone is a corticosteroid prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, certain blood disorders and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Metronidazole Topical Metronidazole Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for inflammatory papules and pustules of rosacea.

Mometasone Mometasone is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for treatment of inflammatory skin disorders (such as eczema and psoriasis), allergic rhinitis (such as hay fever), and asthma. Nasal spray is used for seasonal allergies like runny nose. It reduces inflammatory reactions and modifies immune reactions in the body. Trade Names : More...

Naftifine Hydrochloride Naftifine Hydrochloride is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections. Naftifine Hydrochloride prevents the fungal growth.

Neomycin Topical Neomycin Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for fungal or viral infections. Trade Names :

Ofloxacin Ofloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Oxytetracycline Oxytetracycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for various infections such as acne, dermatitis, gonorrhea, etc. Trade Names : More...

Pimecrolimus Pimecrolimus is a topical immunomodulator, prescribed for eczema in non-immuno compromised adults and children 2 years of age and older.

Quiniodochlor Quiniodochlor is a antibacterial agent, prescribed for dermatophytosis, mycosis barbae, seborrhoeic dermatitis, infected eczema, furunculosis and pityriasis versicolor (athlete’s foot). Trade Names : More...

Resorcinol Resorcinol is a dihydroxy benzene, prescribed for acne, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders. Trade Names :

Selenium Sulfide Selenium Sulfide is an anti-infective agent, prescribed for seborrheic dermatitis of scalp and treatment of dandruff. Trade Names :

Telavancin Telavancin is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.

Topical Clarithromycin Topical Clarithromycin is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for skin and skin structure infections.

Triamcinolone Triamcinolone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for arthritis, skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid and intestinal disorders, severe allergies and asthma. Trade Names : More...