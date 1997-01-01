medindia
Drugs for Skin Disorder

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Skin Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Skin Disorder

Alclometasone Dipropionate

Alclometasone Dipropionate is a synthetic glucocorticoid steroid, used in dermatology conditionaconditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch.

Azelaic Acid

Azelaic Acid is a naturally occurring saturated dicarboxylic acid, used for skin conditions such as acne and rosacea.

Betamethasone Topical

Betamethasone Topical is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for certain types of skin disorders. Betamethasone Topical decreases the action of chemicals that causes inflammation, redness and swelling.

Brodalumab

Brodalumab is a human monoclonal antibody prescribed to treat moderate-or -severe plaque psoriasis in patients who do not respond to other systemic treatments. Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease in which the skin has red or scaly patches covered with a silver-white build up of dead skin cells. The lesions usually appears on the knee, elbow, scalp or lower back. Brodalumab works by blocking inflammation by targeting the interleukin (IL)-17 receptor A.

Desoximetasone

Desoximetasone is a topical (for the skin) steroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Diflorasone Diacetate

Diflorasone Diacetate is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of skin.
Trade Names :
Diflorate

Fluocinonide

Fluocinonide is a topical adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for skin disorders such as itching, redness, dryness, crusting, scaling, inflammation and discomfort. It inhibits the action of chemicals that cause redness and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Geolone (Skin) (20gm) | Fluzone (Skin) (15gm) | Velone (Skin) (20gm) | Flucort (Skin) (20gm) | Flucort (Skin) (15gm) | Supri Cort (Skin) (15gm) | Fluzone (Skin) (20ml) | Flucort (Skin) (15ml) | Koni (150 mg) | Flucin (Skin) (15 gm)
More...

Flurandrenolide

Flurandrenolide is an adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for certain skin diseases.

Hexachlorophene

Hexachlorophene is a disinfectant, used as a skin cleanser and also for preventing the spread of infection.

Metronidazole Topical

Metronidazole Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for inflammatory papules and pustules of rosacea.

Naftifine Hydrochloride

Naftifine Hydrochloride is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections. Naftifine Hydrochloride prevents the fungal growth.

Pimecrolimus

Pimecrolimus is a topical immunomodulator, prescribed for eczema in non-immuno compromised adults and children 2 years of age and older.

Telavancin

Telavancin is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.

Topical Clarithromycin

Topical Clarithromycin is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for skin and skin structure infections.
Skin Disorder / Dry Skin / Xerosis

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.
About Skin - Dry skin disorder   - How does skin dry? - Keeping the skin smooth and soft - Causes - Symptoms - Different dry skin disorders - Prevention - Treatment - Moisturizing agent - Different moisturizing  agents - Tips for Dry skin -


