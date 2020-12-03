World Sleep Day: Better Sleep Means Better Health and Better Life

Highlights:

World Sleep Day is celebrated on 13 th March 2020

March 2020 Creates awareness about the importance of sleep for maintaining optimal health

Also warns the public about the dangers of not getting enough sleep

Aims to reduce the global burden of sleep-related disorders

World Sleep Day (WSD) is observed on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox every year. This year, it is being held on Friday, 13th March 2020. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep, which is often deprived in the fast-paced life of modern-day society. It also calls to action on important issues pertaining to sleep, encompassing the areas of Medicine, Education, and Society, among many others.

