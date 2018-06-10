Smart 5 Ways to Sleep Well during This Festive Season

Festive season is always a very special time of year, but all the added activity, endless shopping, fun-filled parties, and togetherness can lead to significant stress and may affect the quantity and quality of your sleep. Here are five simple ways to get adequate during this festive season.

Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co and Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical operations, DocsApp Medical App, suggest tips that can help you get through all the disruption at this time of the year with everyone feeling fresh and well-rested:



‘The festive season is just a couple of days away, and it will bring along a lot of activity, endless shopping, travel, fun-filled parties, and togetherness which can disturb your normal sleep pattern. Make sure you get your dose of sound sleep to stay active and energetic during this festive season.’

Carry your own pillow while traveling: If you are traveling to your relative's place or a new place during the festive holidays, chances are you may not feel comfortable sleeping on someone else's bed or a couch. Sometimes it could even be an inappropriate pillow that can cause pain in the neck.



While you may not be able to do much about it but you can definitely avoid such circumstances by carrying your own height-adjustable memory foam pillow. These advanced technology pillows take the shape of your neck and also aligns it perfectly with your spinal cord giving you restful sleep and helping you wake up fresh even in unfamiliar spaces.

Splurge on a high-quality sleep inducing mattress: After a tiring day of pandal hopping and meeting your friends and family, you all might be yearning for a good sleep at the end of the day when you hit the bed. In that case, you must splurge on a well-designed, comfortable, and orthopedic foam mattress that guarantees hours of blissful sleep.

Ditch the card games and enjoy the outdoors: Indian festivities are mostly about house parties and chilling with your friends over drinks and food. While they are good for our taste buds, they are detrimental to our health and sleep, resulting in hung-over mornings and lazy days. Why spoil the festive season this way? Instead, plan outdoor events in the daylight like game sessions, outdoor sports, pool brunches, etc. that will help keep your daily rhythm in sync and let you end the day with quality and rejuvenating sleep.

Watch what you are eating and drinking: During festival season, we are unable to control our temptation for sumptuous delicacies. The heavy food and the excuse of drinking at night with friends, impact our sleep.

Follow basic sleep hygiene: Following basic sleep hygiene is imperative for good quality sleep. Focus on simple things like keeping your bedroom at a comfortable temperature, cutting exposure to bright lights a few hours before sleeping, keeping your hands and feet warm, sleeping a dark and silent room in order to induce sleep. These habits will ensure that external factors don't disrupt your sleep at night.



Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co and Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical operations, DocsApp Medical App, suggest tips that can help you get through all the disruption at this time of the year with everyone feeling fresh and well-rested:

Source: IANS

