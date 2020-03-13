medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer's Disease in Elderly

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 13, 2020 at 10:38 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Being too kind and more agreeable can affect older peoples memory
  • Lower agreeableness is linked to better preservation of limbic areas in the human brain
  • Therefore, open-minded and less agreeable older people are less prone to memory-robbing diseases like Alzheimer's disease and dementia

Being less agreeable and open-minded can ward off memory-stealing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia in elderly, reports a new study.
Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer's Disease in Elderly
Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer's Disease in Elderly

Alzheimer's disease, the main cause of dementia in the elderly, is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the irreversible destruction of neuronal networks in certain brain structures affecting memory. While some risk factors are known, such as hypertension or diabetes, the potential role of non-biological factors begins to be discovered.


Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland, demonstrated, through brain imaging and psycho-cognitive evaluations conducted over several years on a community-based cohort of elderly people, that certain personality traits protect brain structures against neuro-degeneration. Among them, people who are less agreeable but with a natural curiosity and little conformism show better preservation of the brain regions that tend to lose volume, both in normal aging and in Alzheimer's disease. These results, to be discovered in the journal Neurobiology of Aging, highlight the importance of taking personality into account in neuropsychiatric disorders and pave the way for more precise prevention strategies against neurodegeneration.

For several decades, Alzheimer's disease specialists have been trying unsuccessfully to develop therapeutic vaccines that could repair brain damage caused by the accumulation of amyloid - a small protein that, in large numbers, is harmful to the central nervous system - and the resulting destruction of neurons.

Today, a new avenue of study is beginning to be explored: would it be possible to limit the damage by acting on non-biological factors? Are some individuals more protected than others because of their personality or way of life? "Between the destruction of the first neurons and the appearance of the first symptoms, 10 to 12 years elapse", says Professor Panteleimon Giannakopoulos, a psychiatrist at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine and Head of the Division of Institutional Measures at the HUG, who has directed this work.

"For a long time, the brain is able to compensate by activating alternative networks; when the first clinical signs appear, however, it is unfortunately often too late. The identification of early biomarkers is therefore essential for an effective disease management."

A Follow-up of Several Years

To this end, the specialists recruited a large cohort of people over 65 years of age in a longitudinal study. Various methodologies were used, including functional and structural brain imaging, to assess amyloid accumulation and brain volume. Atrophy of certain brain regions is indeed one of the major features preceding memory loss and Alzheimer's disease.

"In order to get as complete a picture as possible, we decided to look at the non-lesional determinants of brain damage, i.e. the environment, lifestyle and psychology," says Professor Giannakopoulos. "So we conducted cognitive and personality assessments."

To ensure the statistical validity of their work, they used a restrictive model to control for possible demographic, socio-economic or psychiatric bias. In the end, 65 people - men and women - were examined several times over a five-year period.

A Plea for Selfishness?

The results are surprising: people who are unpleasant, who are not afraid of conflicts and who show a certain anti-conformity have better protected brains. In addition, this protection takes place precisely in the memory circuits that are damaged by Alzheimer's disease.

"A high level of agreeableness characterizes highly adaptive personalities, who want above all to be in line with the wishes of others, to avoid conflict, and to seek cooperation", notes the specialist. "This differs from extraversion. You can be very extroverted and not very pleasant, as are narcissistic personalities, for example. The important determinant is the relationship to the other: do we adapt to others at our own expenses?"

Open-mindedness is also Important

Another personality trait seems to have a protective effect, but in a less clear-cut way: openness to experience. "This is less surprising, as we already knew that the desire to learn and interest in the world around us protects against cerebral aging." But why? What are the biological mechanisms at work? For the moment, this remains a mystery, which the Geneva team would like to decipher, as does the stability of their observations. Indeed, does the phenomenon last for decades? And how can these results be used for prevention purposes?

"If it seems difficult to profoundly change one's personality, especially at an advanced age, taking this into account in a personalized medicine perspective is essential in order to weigh up all the protective and risk factors of Alzheimer's disease. It is an important part of a complex puzzle," the authors conclude.

Reference :
  1. Less agreeable, better preserved? A PET amyloid and MRI study in a community-based cohort - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neurobiolaging.2020.02.004)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Genetics of Alzheimer's disease

There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.

Low Social Engagement Linked to Amyloid Levels and Cognitive Decline

Higher brain amyloid-β in combination with lower social engagement in elderly men and women was associated with greater cognitive decline over three years.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Diet and Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

More News on:

Diseases Related to Old Age

What's New on Medindia

World Sleep Day: Better Sleep Means Better Health and Better Life

Tonsillitis

World Kidney Day - It is Time for Prevention
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive