medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Less Than 4 Hours of Sleep - A Major Contributing Factor for Road Accidents

by Rishika Gupta on  September 18, 2018 at 6:15 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who tend to get less than 4 hours of sleep are at an increased risk of getting involved in road accidents, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal Sleep.
Less Than 4 Hours of Sleep - A Major Contributing Factor for Road Accidents
Less Than 4 Hours of Sleep - A Major Contributing Factor for Road Accidents

Experts recommend that adults should sleep for seven to nine hours a night, yet government surveys indicate that one in five U.S. adults sleeps for fewer than seven hours on any given night, and one in three reports usually sleeping for fewer than seven hours. An estimated seven percent of all motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. and 16 percent of fatal crashes involve driver drowsiness.

While the dangers of driving drowsy were already well known, this is the first peer-reviewed study to quantify the relationship between how much a driver has slept and his or her risk of being responsible for a crash. For this new study, researchers analyzed data from a previous study by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which involved in-depth investigations of a sample of 5,470 crashes, including interviews with the drivers involved.

The researchers here found that drivers who reported fewer than four hours of sleep had 15.1 times the odds of responsibility for car crashes, compared with drivers who slept for the recommended seven to nine hours in the preceding 24-hour period, comparable to U.S. Department of Transportation estimates of the crash risk of a driver with a blood alcohol concentration roughly 1.5 times the legal limit.

Researchers involved in the study also discovered that drivers who reported six, five, and four hours of sleep in the past 24 hours had 1.3, 1.9 and 2.9 times the odds of responsibility for a crash, respectively, compared with a driver who slept for seven to nine hours.

Drivers who reported less than four hours of sleep had a particularly elevated risk of single-vehicle crashes, which are more likely to result in injury or death. Drivers who had changed their sleep or work schedule in the past week and drivers who had been driving for 3 hours or longer without a break were also found to be at increased risk.

"Being awake isn't the same as being alert. Falling asleep isn't the only risk," said study author Brian Tefft. "Even if they manage to stay awake, sleep-deprived drivers are still at increased risk of making mistakes -- like failing to notice something important, or misjudging a gap in traffic -- which can have tragic consequences," he added.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Risks for Drowsy Driving in Ridesharing Industry Discovered

Risks for Drowsy Driving in Ridesharing Industry Discovered

Sleep deprivation and circadian influences leave ridesharing drivers at risk for drowsy driving, concluded research.

Reduce Ambien's Dose to Avoid Drowsy Driving

Reduce Ambien's Dose to Avoid Drowsy Driving

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now given the nod for new, lower-dose labeling for the popular sleep drug Ambien (zolpidem) with a view to reducing daytime drowsiness

Less Than 6 Hrs Of Sleep Leads to Drowsy Driving in Mornings: Study

Less Than 6 Hrs Of Sleep Leads to Drowsy Driving in Mornings: Study

15 to 33 percent of fatal car accidents are caused by drowsy drivers, but very little research has addressed what factors play a role in operating a vehicle in this impaired state, suggests new data.

Late Night Workers More Prone to Car Crashes Than Day Workers

Late Night Workers More Prone to Car Crashes Than Day Workers

Night shift workers should be advised of the hazards of drowsy driving and seek alternate forms of transportation after night shift work.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Trauma Care Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive