Eel Take-Away Gone Wrong? Live Fish Found Swimming in Man's Abdomen

Ever heard of an eel taking a journey through the human body?

Live Eel Residing in a Man's Abdomen

Risks Associated with Rectal Procedures

In a medical saga straight out of a thriller, a 34-year-old man from Vietnam's Quang Ninh Province found himself in a life-threatening situation after suffering from agonizing abdominal cramps. What began as severe discomfort escalated into a medical mystery that left doctors astonished and the patient fighting for his life ().The incident, reported by Oddity Central, unfolded at the Hai Ha district medical center, where the man sought urgent medical attention. Prompt action ensued as medical professionals swiftly conducted X-rays and ultrasounds to diagnose the root cause of his distress.The scans delivered a shocking revelation—a foreign object lurking within his abdomen, triggering a condition known as peritonitis, a serious inflammation of the abdominal lining. The urgency of the situation necessitated immediate intervention, leading to emergency surgery to extract the unidentified object.However, what the medical team discovered during the operation left them dumbfounded—an approximately 12-inch live eel squirming within the man's abdomen. It was determined that the eel had surreptitiously entered through the man's rectum, navigating its way up his colon, causing significant damage along the way.With surgical precision and meticulous care, the medical team embarked on the delicate task of removing the eel and repairing the intestinal perforations it had caused. Despite the complexity of the procedure, the operation was successful, and the patient is now on the road to recovery, experiencing only mild discomfort post-surgery.The circumstances surrounding the eel's presence in the man's abdomen remain a perplexing enigma, prompting speculation among medical professionals. Dr. Pham Manh Hung, speaking to local media, emphasized the rarity of such cases and underscored the inherent risks associated with operating in the rectal region due to contamination concerns."This is an uncommon case," Dr. Pham remarked. "The rectum is a highly contaminated area, and infections are a major concern. Thankfully, the surgery was successful."As the patient continues his recuperation under close observation, medical experts remain vigilant, reflecting on the extraordinary nature of this medical anomaly. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and often bizarre scenarios that can unfold within the realm of medicine, leaving even seasoned professionals astounded by the resilience and adaptability of the human body.Source-Medindia