About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Mumps Outbreak Hits Kerala: Nearly 12,000 Cases in Two Months

by Dr. Krishanga on Mar 13 2024 3:20 PM

Mumps Outbreak Hits Kerala: Nearly 12,000 Cases in Two Months
In the southern state of Kerala, a concerning outbreak of mumps has been reported, with a staggering 190 cases recorded in a single day. The outbreak has raised alarms among health authorities, prompting urgent measures to contain its spread.
According to data from the Kerala health department, the month has seen a total of 2,505 reported cases of mumps, contributing to a cumulative count of 11,467 cases over the span of two months this year. Most of these cases are concentrated in Malappuram district and other parts of north Kerala.

Home Remedies for Mumps
Home Remedies for Mumps
Home remedies offer you herbal and natural method to treat Mumps effectively. Here are some simple home remedies for relieving Mumps.
The gravity of the situation has not gone unnoticed by health officials. The Union health ministry has acknowledged the outbreak, and the National Centre for Disease Control in the state has been notified to aid in managing the situation effectively.

Mumps is caused by the paramyxovirus and spreads through direct contact or airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of an infected individual. Symptoms typically manifest within two to four weeks, starting with mild fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue. The hallmark indication of the ailment is the enlargement of the salivary glands.

Vaccination and Prevention from Mumps

  • Despite not being part of the government's universal immunization program, a vaccine against mumps, measles, and rubella exists
  • Public health experts stress the significance of vaccination, particularly for children, who can receive the MMR vaccine against all three diseases at private centers

Symptoms and Manifestations of Mumps

  • Mumps typically manifest with pain, tenderness, and swelling in the parotid salivary glands situated in the cheek and jaw area
  • The swelling peaks within one to three days and gradually subsides over the following week
  • Before the onset of parotitis, individuals may experience nonspecific prodromal symptoms such as mild fever, muscle pain, loss of appetite, general discomfort, and headaches
The outbreak of mumps in Kerala underscores the importance of robust public health measures and awareness campaigns to curb the spread of infectious diseases. Timely vaccination and prompt medical attention for suspected cases are crucial in mitigating the impact of such outbreaks on public health. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and implement necessary interventions to contain the outbreak and protect the wellbeing of the population.

Source-Medindia
Mumps - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis And Treatment - FAQs
Mumps - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis And Treatment - FAQs
Mumps is a contagious viral infection that typically causes a painful swelling of one or more of the salivary gland. Mumps most commonly occurs in children aged 2-12 years who have not been vaccinated against the disease. However, it can occur at any age. It was a common childhood disease before the development of the mumps vaccine (MMR vaccine).
What are the Causes Of Mumps?
What are the Causes Of Mumps?
Mumps is caused by paramyxovirus. It is transmitted from person to person mainly through direct contact with infected saliva and discharges from the nose or throat of infected persons.
82% of Americans Say Benefits of Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine Outweigh Risks
82% of Americans Say Benefits of Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine Outweigh Risks
The MMR vaccine is a childhood immunization vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement