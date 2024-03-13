Mumps Outbreak Hits Kerala: Nearly 12,000 Cases in Two Months

In the southern state of Kerala, a concerning outbreak of mumps has been reported, with a staggering 190 cases recorded in a single day. The outbreak has raised alarms among health authorities, prompting urgent measures to contain its spread. According to data from the Kerala health department, the month has seen a total of 2,505 reported cases of mumps, contributing to a cumulative count of 11,467 cases over the span of two months this year. Most of these cases are concentrated in Malappuram district and other parts of north Kerala.
‘Did you know? Mumps can cause serious complications like meningitis. Stay vigilant. #mumps #kerela #medindia’The gravity of the situation has not gone unnoticed by health officials. The Union health ministry has acknowledged the outbreak, and the National Centre for Disease Control in the state has been notified to aid in managing the situation effectively.
Tweet it Now
Mumps is caused by the paramyxovirus and spreads through direct contact or airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of an infected individual. Symptoms typically manifest within two to four weeks, starting with mild fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue. The hallmark indication of the ailment is the enlargement of the salivary glands.
Vaccination and Prevention from Mumps
- Despite not being part of the government's universal immunization program, a vaccine against mumps, measles, and rubella exists
- Public health experts stress the significance of vaccination, particularly for children, who can receive the MMR vaccine against all three diseases at private centers
Symptoms and Manifestations of Mumps
- Mumps typically manifest with pain, tenderness, and swelling in the parotid salivary glands situated in the cheek and jaw area
- The swelling peaks within one to three days and gradually subsides over the following week
- Before the onset of parotitis, individuals may experience nonspecific prodromal symptoms such as mild fever, muscle pain, loss of appetite, general discomfort, and headaches
Source-Medindia