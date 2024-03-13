Beyond the Cough: Advancing Tuberculosis Diagnosis Strategies



82.8 percent of individuals diagnosed with tuberculosis did not exhibit a persistent cough, with 62.5 percent having no cough symptoms whatsoever.

Although a persistent cough has traditionally been considered a key symptom of tuberculosis, it is imperative to explore new diagnostic approaches for the world's most lethal infection. A recent study revealed that a majority of patients do not exhibit this common symptom, highlighting the need for alternative diagnostic methods.The study, published in the journalanalysed data on more than 600,000 individuals in Africa and Asia. The infection is predominantly transmitted by coughing, but probably also through simply breathing, said researchers from the Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC) in the Netherlands."Our results indicate the probable reason why, despite huge efforts to diagnose and treat the disease, the tuberculosis burden across Africa and Asia is hardly declining. We already knew that there was a giant gap between the 10.6 million who got ill with tuberculosis and the 7.5 million cases that were registered by health authorities in 2022," said Frank Cobelens, Professor of Global Health at Amsterdam UMC.Further, the analysis of national monitoring schemes in 12 countries showed similar results.While the majority lacked cough, more than a quarter of those with TB had no symptoms at all -- these were seen more in women than men.Also a quarter of the patients without cough showed high loads of bacteria in their sputum and were probably highly infectious."When we take all of these factors into account, it becomes clear that we need to really rethink large aspects of how we identify people with TB. It is clear that current practice, especially in the most resource-poor settings will miss large numbers of patients with TB. We should instead focus on X-ray screening and the development of new inexpensive and easy-to-use tests" Cobelens said.Source-IANS