Measles Vaccine Offers Protection Against The COVID-19 Pandemic

With the anticipation of the third wave of Coronavirus, it is advisable to follow CDC approved COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing a mask, regularly cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue along with physical distancing (6 feet about 2 arm's length), that may help evade the severity of COVID-19 infection

Avoid the crowd and keep away from gatherings

Staying home as far as possible in properly ventilated spaces

Seek medical advice at the earliest if any symptoms suspected of COVID-19

Maintain a healthy diet to boost and strengthen your immune system

Measles can be deadly if not treated. It is estimated thatthat further leads to brain damage. And, even with the best care rendered,The best possible way to counter this fatal disease is bythrough a regular immunization program.Vaccines are very well known for their powerful role to combat deadly epidemics and pandemics for ages. They contain the killed or weakened form or only a part of the same microbes that are accountable for the disease. This, in turn helps inFor instance, the measles vaccine contains an attenuated form of the measles virus to protect against the infection in later life. Hence vaccines help prevent the diseases, unlike other medicines that only treat or cure them.The present retrospective case-control study analyzed 548 participants between the ages of 1 to 17 years from theThis included 2 groups of participants - those who had already tested positive for coronavirus through RT-PCR tests and those who were negative.when compared to those who did not receive any such vaccination before. The vaccine is also found to provide long-term protection against the virus independent of age and sex.states the study.The measles vaccine (MMR - measles-mumps-rubella) may aid in the prevention of thethereby combatting the virus.There are no approved COVID-19 vaccines for children below the age of 18 years. However, thehad granted permission to Bharat Biotech to carry out phase-II and phase-III trials among children of 2-18 years age group, with its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin.While the vaccine for children is awaited, the data thereby proves as a hope for preventing and also minimizing the severity of the third wave of COVID-19 among kids through massive MCV's vaccines immunization drive.says Dr. Nilesh Gujar, who is a pediatrician by profession and the lead investigator of the study.There are various studies done to speculate the protective effect of the MMR vaccine against COVID-19. However, further clinical trials are required for confirmation of the data.Source: Medindia