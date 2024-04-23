European Wellness Initiative - Stem Cell Research for Down Syndrome

- Significant correlations exist between cognitive abilities and changes in brain size in individuals with Down Syndrome
- Advanced technologies like stem cell therapy are the potential therapies
- Early clinical intervention improves the quality of life for those with the condition
Correlating MRI-based brain volumetry and cognitive assessment in people with Down syndrome
Go to source).
In the United States, 1 out of every 700 babies is estimated to be afflicted with Down Syndrome. #Downsyndrome #chromosomaldisorder #medindia’
The work led by EBWG offers significant neuroanatomical findings regarding the important connections between cognitive abilities and alterations in brain size among individuals with Down Syndrome. Advanced MRI techniques were used to establish this correlation. The study also stresses the critical importance of early intervention.
The research also suggests the potential use of stem cell therapy and other cutting-edge treatments will lead to improved outcomes for Down syndrome patients, through personalized care.
What is Down Syndrome?Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that is caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. This extra genetic material causes the developmental changes and physical features of Down syndrome (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Down syndrome
Go to source).
Down syndrome varies in severity in different individuals, causing lifelong intellectual disability and delays in development. It is the most prevalent genetic chromosomal disorder and cause of learning disabilities in children.
How has the Collaboration Helped?Professor Mike Chan of EBWG, known for his pioneering work with stem cells and innovative therapies, stressed the importance of implementing these efforts in clinical practice. He said, “Our findings represent a major advance in the understanding of Down syndrome. By applying stem cell therapy and other advanced treatments, we envision a future where tailored care can significantly improve outcomes for these people.”
At the same time, Baden Research Lab is dedicated to establishing a research-friendly atmosphere, while the University of Heidelberg is emerging as a global pioneer in stem cell and immunology research, supporting the objectives of the study.
This collaborative effort commemorates a significant achievement in the field of Down Syndrome Research, thus establishing a benchmark for treating neurological disorders that are complex in nature.
Through relentless efforts in the area of bioregenerative medicine, the partners are paving the way for a future where personalized treatment for Down Syndrome will be a reality, and will bring a substantial change in the lives of these patients.
References:
- Correlating MRI-based brain volumetry and cognitive assessment in people with Down syndrome - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37496380/)
- Down syndrome - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/down-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20355977)
Source-Medindia