Snhg11 Gene: Key to Down Syndrome Memory & Cognitive Deficits

The Snhg11 gene plays a vital role in the function and development of neurons in the hippocampus. Studies reveal the reduced activity of this gene in the brains of individuals with Down syndrome, potentially plays a crucial role in the observed memory deficits associated with the condition. This study conducted by researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Unlocking Down Syndrome Secrets: Snhg11 Gene's Role RevealedTraditionally, much of the focus in genomics has been on protein-coding genes, which in humans constitute around just 2% of the entire genome. The rest is "dark matter", including vast stretches of non-coding DNA sequences that do not produce proteins but are increasingly recognized for their roles in regulating gene activity, influencing genetic stability, and contributing to complex traits and diseases.
Snhg11 is one gene found in the 'dark matter'. It is a long non-coding RNA, a special type of RNA molecule that is transcribed from DNA but does not encode for a protein. Non-coding RNAs are important regulators of normal biological processes, and their abnormal expression has been previously linked to the development of human diseases, such as cancer. The study is the first evidence that a non-coding RNA plays a critical role in the pathogenesis of Down syndrome.
Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21, also known as trisomy 21. It's the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability, estimated to affect five million people globally. People with Down syndrome have memory and learning problems, issues previously linked to abnormalities in the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in learning and memory formation.
“The gene is particularly active in the dentate gyrus, a part of the hippocampus crucial for learning and memory and one of the few brain regions where new neurons are continuously created throughout life. We found that abnormally expressed Snhg11 results in reduced neurogenesis and altered plasticity, which plays a direct role in learning and memory, thus indicating a key role in the pathophysiology of intellectual disability,” says Dr. César Sierra, first author of the paper.
The authors studied the hippocampus in mouse models which have a genetic makeup similar to Down syndrome in humans. The hippocampus has many different cell types, and the study aimed to understand how the presence of an extra chromosome 21 affects these cells.
Snhg11 Gene Impact on Memory: Breakthrough in Down SyndromeTo understand the effects of the reduced Snhg11 expression on cognition and brain function, the researchers then experimentally reduced the activity of the gene in the brains of healthy mice. They found that low levels of Snhg11 were sufficient to reduce synaptic plasticity, which is the ability for neuronal connections to strengthen or weaken over time. Synaptic plasticity is crucial for learning and memory. It also reduced the mouse’s ability to create new neurons.
Snhg11 has previously been linked to cell proliferation in different types of cancer. The researchers plan on carrying out further research to discover the exact mechanisms of action involved, information that could open potential avenues for new therapeutic interventions. They will also explore whether other genes involving long non-coding RNAs, many of which are yet to be discovered, might also contribute to intellectual disabilities.
