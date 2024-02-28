Snhg11 Gene: Key to Down Syndrome Memory & Cognitive Deficits

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The lncRNA Snhg11, a new candidate contributing to neurogenesis, plasticity, and memory deficits in Down syndrome



Go to source Trusted Source

Unlocking Down Syndrome Secrets: Snhg11 Gene's Role Revealed



‘Did you know? Snhg11 gene's key role in neuron formation and memory offers insights into Down syndrome pathogenesis and potential treatments. #snhg11gene #downsyndrome #cognitivedysfunction #memory #medindia’

Did You Know?

Down syndrome or Trisomy 21 is a condition in which a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21. People with Down syndrome usually have an IQ in mildly to moderately low range and are slower to speak than normal individuals.

Snhg11 Gene Impact on Memory: Breakthrough in Down Syndrome

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lncRNA Snhg11, a new candidate contributing to neurogenesis, plasticity, and memory deficits in Down syndrome - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-024-02440-9)