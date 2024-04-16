Advanced Generation Cephalosporin Approved by US FDA

- Basilea’s Zevtera gets U.S. FDA approval for MRSAB and other severe infections
- Zevtera – A New antibiotic therapy for antimicrobial-resistant infections (AMR), especially those caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
- This U.S. FDA approval after more than 15 years will be a boost for other pharmaceutical companies
- Adults with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (bacteremia) (SAB)
- Adults with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI)
- Adult and pediatric patients (spanning from three months to less than 18 years old) with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)
FDA Approves New Antibiotic for Three Different Uses
Zevtera: A Critical Role in MRSA and MSSACeftobiprole medocaril sodium is a fifth-generation cephalosporin antibacterial effective against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogenic organisms.
The approval of Zevtera is important as it includes treatment for antimicrobial-resistant infections (AMR), especially those caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). It is also effective against methicillin-susceptible Staohylococcus aureus (MSSA).
A Senior Pharma analyst at GlobalData, Nancy Jaser, PharmD/MBA commented, “Given the alarming lack of therapeutic options for MRSA in deadly infections such as SAB (MRSAB), Zevtera should be strictly reserved for serious multi-drug resistant cases that cannot be successfully treated with current therapies. This limitation will be critical for minimizing treatment-emergent resistance to Zevtera and maintaining its efficacy.”
Jaser also expressed that government actions are needed to provide profit-driven causes to pharmaceutical companies to secure the development of new antimicrobial therapies.
Boost for the Pharmaceutical CompaniesFDA granted a market exclusivity of 10 years for Zevtera, this would be a significant prospect for Basilea to earn revenue.
Jaser concluded the report by stating. “If proper governmental incentives such as an ASB (Antibiotic Susceptibility Bonus) are put into action, antibiotic developers and public health groups would be working towards the same goal, limiting failures for both parties and greatly improving the future outlook for tackling AMR.”
- FDA Approves New Antibiotic for Three Different Uses - (https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-new-antibiotic-three-different-uses)
