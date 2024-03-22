About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Neurodevelopmental Treatment for Kids With Down Syndrome

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 22 2024 12:23 AM

Neurodevelopmental treatment offers a comprehensive approach to supporting children with Down syndrome, said expert.
Down Syndrome, the genetic disorder occurs when all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21 is present in the DNA. Approximately one in every thousand children is born with Down syndrome. In India, it reportedly affects about 30,000-35,000 children.

Enhancing Motor Skills and Physical Development in Children with Down Syndrome

Mohini, MPT in neurology, pediatric physiotherapist at Artemis Special Children Centre, Gurugram, told IANS that neurodevelopmental treatment (NDT) is an advanced intervention to address motor skills, coordination, and overall physical development for kids with Down syndrome."

Challenging misconceptions, embracing diversity, and advocating for inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome.
It involves individualized treatment plans, incorporating technology such as virtual or interactive apps, multidisciplinary collaboration, early intervention and family-centered approach which contribute to better outcomes, increased independence, and enhanced quality of life for individuals with Down’s syndrome," she said.

"NDT as a holistic approach, emphasizes individualized therapeutic handling based on movement analysis for achievements of development milestones with patients of Down’s syndrome," Mohini added.

Reflecting on a case of a Down syndrome child from Kashmir, she noted that "with only three sessions of 45 minutes, the child showed improvements in his head and trunk control, which improved her sitting and also initiated crawling"."Advanced NDT techniques may also incorporate strategies to enhance cognitive and social-emotional development," the doctor said.

Down Syndrome is a congenital disorder among children commonly born to older mothers. The condition is also known as ‘Up syndrome’ because of the cheerful persona of the Down children.
Reference:
  1. Down Syndrome - (https://medlineplus.gov/downsyndrome.html)

Source-IANS
Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21 is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21. Down syndrome leads to impairments in cognitive ability and physical growth of the ...
In Down Syndrome condition, mouse strains with duplications of three regions on chromosome 16, which mirrors having a third chromosome 21 have been created.

