Your meal pattern determines the risk of mortality due to cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD), reveals a new study. Eating a lot of starchy snacks can increase the risk of CVD and death. However, consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of CVD and death.



The research was led by Dr.Ying Li, a professor in the department of nutrition and food hygiene at Harbin Medical University School of Public Health in Harbin, China. The team used the data of 21,503 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) of the U.S during the period 2003 to 2014.

Starchy Snacks After Meals May Up Risk of Heart Disease

