Fruits and Vegetables Help Protect Heart Health

In adults without preexisting cardiovascular disease (CVD), a diet rich in fruits and vegetables given over a relatively short period of time was associated with significantly lower levels of markers for subclinical cardiac damage and strain, stated findings from an observational analysis of the DASH trial are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.



Researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center studied data and stored serum specimens for 326 participants of the original DASH trial to compare the effects of diets rich in fruits and vegetables with a typical American diet in their effects on cardiac damage, cardiac strain, and inflammation in middle-aged adults without known preexisting CVD.



They found that after 8 weeks, participants in both the fruits and vegetables and the DASH diet groups had significantly lower concentrations of the biomarkers for subclinical cardiac damage and strain compared with control group. These associations did not differ between the DASH and fruit and vegetable diets, and none of the diets affected hs- CRP, a marker of inflammation.



‘Adopting a healthy diet directly reduces cardiovascular disease (CVD) injury or is effective for the primary prevention of CVD.’





Source: Eurekalert The authors hypothesize that dietary factors common to both the DASH and fruit-and-vegetable diets, such as higher amounts of potassium, magnesium, and fiber, may partly explain the observed effects. These findings strengthen recommendations for the DASH diet, or increased consumption of fruits and vegetables as a means of optimizing cardiovascular health.Source: Eurekalert They found that after 8 weeks, participants in both the fruits and vegetables and the DASH diet groups had significantly lower concentrations of the biomarkers for subclinical cardiac damage and strain compared with control group. These associations did not differ between the DASH and fruit and vegetable diets, and none of the diets affected hs- CRP, a marker of inflammation.

Recommended Reading Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control. READ MORE Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet Include vegetables and fruits as part of your diet and improve your overall health. READ MORE Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease. READ MORE Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ... READ MORE Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health. READ MORE Aortic Valve Stenosis Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy. READ MORE Mediterranean Diet Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals. READ MORE Mitral Valve Prolapse Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances. READ MORE Statins Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits. READ MORE Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food. READ MORE