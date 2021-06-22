Factors Determining COVID-19 Third Wave in India

India is gradually re-opening after being hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic but concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has started.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professor highlights the virus-related and human-related factors in predicting the third COVID-19 pandemic wave.
Only COVID-19 appropriate behavior can stop these waves as the mutation of the virus is beyond our control. Vaccination will further help in combating the spread of the infection and prevents the severity of disease.
‘COVID-19 protocol and vaccination can prevent the third pandemic wave in India.’
Delta plus variant cases are also reported in India now.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warns the impending COVID-19 third wave may hit India earlier than expected.
"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," the news agency PTI quoted the senior doctor as saying.
Though the number of cases showing a downward trend and the positivity rate too shrinking in the last several days, aggressive surveillance strategy should continue.
The moment a significant surge in cases is noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented.
Source: Medindia
