Factors Determining COVID-19 Third Wave in India

‘COVID-19 protocol and vaccination can prevent the third pandemic wave in India.’

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is infecting people in the United Kingdom in an exponential number when they were planning to reopen the economy made to postpone lifting of lockdown restrictions.Delta plus variant cases are also reported in India now."If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," the news agency PTI quoted the senior doctor as saying.Though the number of cases showing a downward trend and the positivity rate too shrinking in the last several days, aggressive surveillance strategy should continue.The moment a significant surge in cases is noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented.Source: Medindia