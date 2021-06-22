by Jayashree on  June 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Factors Determining COVID-19 Third Wave in India
India is gradually re-opening after being hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic but concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has started.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professor highlights the virus-related and human-related factors in predicting the third COVID-19 pandemic wave.

Only COVID-19 appropriate behavior can stop these waves as the mutation of the virus is beyond our control. Vaccination will further help in combating the spread of the infection and prevents the severity of disease.


The Delta variant of COVID-19 is infecting people in the United Kingdom in an exponential number when they were planning to reopen the economy made to postpone lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Delta plus variant cases are also reported in India now.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warns the impending COVID-19 third wave may hit India earlier than expected.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," the news agency PTI quoted the senior doctor as saying.

Though the number of cases showing a downward trend and the positivity rate too shrinking in the last several days, aggressive surveillance strategy should continue.

The moment a significant surge in cases is noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID Survivors Still at Risk of Infection from Variants
COVID survivors might get re-infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants as the antibodies tend to decrease over time in some people.
READ MORE
Post-Acute Phase of COVID-19: Fresh Insights
During the post-acute phase of illness, 1 in 7 (14%) adults with coronavirus infection developed at least one new condition that required medical care.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Might Cause Loss of Grey Matter in Brain
A gradual loss of grey matter might occur in COVID survivors, says a recent study.
READ MORE
Opaganib Helps Treat Moderate-to-severe COVID-19
Opaganib showed excellent efficacy in reducing the need for supplemental oxygen in COVID-19 patients.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake