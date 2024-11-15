Long COVID: The Silent Career-Killer

Long COVID keeps workers away from their jobs, draining workdays and hindering productivity.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Trajectories of functional limitations, health-related quality of life and societal costs in individuals with Long COVID: a population based longitudinal cohort study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Nearly 46.3% of long COVID patients suffer severe impairments at six months, revealing the tough road to recovery. #longCOVID #medindia ’

Nearly 46.3% of long COVID patients suffer severe impairments at six months, revealing the tough road to recovery. #longCOVID #medindia ’

Advertisement

Long COVID: A Job-Disrupting Epidemic

Advertisement

Struggling to Work: Long COVID’s Ongoing Battle

Advertisement

How Does Long COVID Affect Work-life?

Trajectories of functional limitations, health-related quality of life and societal costs in individuals with Long COVID: a population based longitudinal cohort study - (https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/14/11/e088538)

Long COVID is draining the economy by billions every year, as workers battle persistent symptoms and face challenges returning to their jobs, reports a new study led by UCL researchers.The research, published inand funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), examined the impact of long COVID on 4,087 patients who were referred to a long COVID clinic and registered in the Living With COVID Recovery (LWCR) programme between August 2020 and August 2022 ().As part of their NHS treatment for the condition, the patients used a mobile app to track their symptoms.Patients were asked to complete questionnaires on the app about how long COVID was affecting them - considering the impact of the condition on their day-to-day activities, levels of fatigue, brain fog, health-related quality of life, relationships and ability to work.The study found that on average, all the individuals who had been referred to long COVID clinics in the UK reported little improvement in their ability to perform day-to-day activities, fatigue, quality of life and ability to work over the first six months after seeking help for their symptoms.Almost three quarters (72%) of the participants who reported loss of working days when they first started to use the app, and remained engaged in the mobile app, continued to report working days lost at six months. And over a third (36%) of these were unable to work at all.The researchers found that the economic burden of long COVID is primarily driven by productivity losses, which averaged £931 per patient per month over the six-month period.This was calculated using the national average hourly pay (£13.57 per hour) and the average working hours per week (33.9 hours).The ONS states that around two million people have long COVID in the UK. This means that the condition could potentially be extremely costly for society.Senior author, Professor Manuel Gomes (UCL Epidemiology & Health Care), said: “The costs associated with working days lost could potentially cost the economy up to £20billion (£931 x two million people x 12 months) a year.“Obviously patients in our sample are likely to be more symptomatic and/or impaired than the average long COVID patient, but even if only 10% of all long COVID patients in the UK were significantly impaired, that would equate to £2billion per year.”Further findings from the study showed that around half (46.3%) of long COVID patients had severe functional impairment at six months, emphasizing ongoing challenges in long COVID recovery.The new study follows the team’s findings from last year, that show how long COVID can impact fatigue and quality of life worse than some cancers*.Professor William Henley (University of Exeter) added: “The persistent functional impairment and poor quality of life of long COVID patients over time significantly affects the individual’s ability to work and presents a significant economic burden to the individuals themselves as well as to the economy.“Addressing ongoing challenges related to fatigue and its impact on work absenteeism should be a priority for future health care interventions aimed at supporting the recovery of individuals with long COVID.Source-Eurekalert