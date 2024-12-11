ICMR's research shows COVID-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death and may even reduce it.
The COVID-19 pandemic raised various concerns regarding the safety and possible side effects of vaccines developed during this time. Among these concerns was the association between COVID-19 vaccination and unexplained sudden death among young adults. The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India - A multicentric matched case-control study
Go to source) investigated this association and identified potential risk factors contributing to unexplained sudden deaths.
The ICMR's study was a multi-centric case-control investigation conducted across several hospitals in India. It analyzed data from 729 cases of unexplained sudden death and 2,916 control participants aged 18-45 years, between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.
The primary objective of the study was to determine whether COVID-19 vaccination was associated with an increased risk of unexplained sudden death in this demographic. In addition, the study aimed to explore other potential factors contributing to sudden death, such as previous COVID-19 hospitalization, family history, and lifestyle behaviors.
How Lifestyle and Health History Influence Sudden Death Risk?COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden among young adults. It indicated that vaccination reduced the chance of such death and it had a protective effect against unexplained sudden death.
The factors which were positively associated with an increased risk of unexplained sudden death are:
A family history of unexplained sudden death was a risk factor. Individuals with such a history had a higher chance of experiencing sudden death.
Lifestyle behaviors that are associated with an increased risk of unexplained sudden death are binge drinking and vigorous physical activity.
- Drinking large amounts of alcohol within 48 hours before death can increase the risk. Binge drinking can increase heart problems such as stroke and arrhythmias that can lead to sudden death.
- Engaging in intense physical activity within 48 hours before death was also linked to sudden death. Vigorous physical activity can trigger acute heart problems like plaque rupture which results in sudden cardiac death.
The results align with previous studies suggesting that vaccination may reduce all-cause mortality, including death from cardiovascular complications.
The findings highlight the need for public health initiatives that promote vaccination, address lifestyle risks, and educate the public about the importance of preventing sudden death through healthy behaviors.
Reference:
- Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India – A multicentric matched case-control study- (https:pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10793826/)
