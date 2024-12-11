About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
High-Flow Nasal Oxygen: An Effective Ventilation Alternative

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 11 2024 2:38 PM

High-flow nasal oxygen is as effective as noninvasive ventilation for most acute respiratory failure cases, offering comfort and ease of use.

High-Flow Nasal Oxygen: An Effective Ventilation Alternative
Study finds that high-flow nasal oxygen therapy is as effective as traditional noninvasive ventilation and a better alternative (1 Trusted Source
High-Flow Nasal Oxygen vs Noninvasive Ventilation in Patients With Acute Respiratory Failure

Go to source).
The research was conducted across multiple hospitals to determine whether high-flow nasal oxygen could be an alternative to non-invasive ventilation, which is uncomfortable for many patients.

High-Flow Nasal Oxygen in Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute respiratory failure occurs when the lungs cannot supply oxygen to the body and remove carbon dioxide from the body. This is due to conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, or infections like COVID-19. Patients with these conditions need medical support for breathing.

High-flow nasal oxygen delivers humidified oxygen through a nasal tube at higher rates than regular oxygen therapy. Unlike noninvasive ventilation, which involves a face mask and pressure settings, high-flow nasal oxygen allows patients to eat, drink, and talk comfortably.

Researchers examined 5 groups of patients with different types of acute respiratory failure, including:
  1. Nonimmunocompromised patients with low oxygen levels
  2. Immunocompromised patients with low oxygen levels
  3. Patients with COPD experiencing a flare-up
  4. Patients with heart failure-related breathing difficulties
  5. Patients with severe COVID-19
For 4 out of the 5 groups, high-flow nasal oxygen was just as effective as noninvasive ventilation without a breathing tube and preventing death within 7 days. Immunocompromised patients did not show the same level of benefit with high-flow nasal oxygen due to their weakened immune systems and more severe conditions.

Pros and Cons of High-Flow Nasal Oxygen

High-flow nasal oxygen offered specific advantages, including better comfort for patients and easier application. However, it might not be as effective in reducing the strain on breathing muscles during severe respiratory failure.

For patients with COPD or heart failure, high-flow nasal oxygen was generally effective but required careful monitoring. About 23% of COPD patients using high-flow nasal oxygen still needed noninvasive ventilation due to worsening symptoms.

Reference:
  1. High-Flow Nasal Oxygen vs Noninvasive Ventilation in Patients With Acute Respiratory Failure - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2828065?)


Source-Medindia
