Gut Bacteria Invade the Brain After Implanting Medical Devices

Bacteria from the gut can invade the brain through implants, leading to inflammation and reduced device effectiveness.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Bacteria invade the brain following intracortical microelectrode implantation, inducing gut-brain axis disruption and contributing to reduced microelectrode performance



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Neurological conditions cause more disability and health loss in men compared to women, but there are some conditions like migraine or dementia where women are disproportionately affected. #medindia #brain #disability’

Neurological conditions cause more disability and health loss in men compared to women, but there are some conditions like migraine or dementia where women are disproportionately affected. #medindia #brain #disability’

Advertisement

Gut-Related Bacteria Found in the Brain

Advertisement

Improved Device Performance with Antibiotic Intervention

Advertisement

Investigating Bacteria in Other Brain Implants

Bacteria invade the brain following intracortical microelectrode implantation, inducing gut-brain axis disruption and contributing to reduced microelectrode performance- (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39979293/)