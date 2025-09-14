Can a Portable Brain Monitor Help Diagnose Dementia?

Broadband near-infrared spectroscopy tracks brain metabolism by measuring cytochrome c oxidase, aiding dementia detection.

Mapping functional hemodynamic and metabolic responses to dementia: a broadband spectroscopy pilot study

Identifying dementia in its early stages is still a significant challenge. Traditional tools like MRI and PET scans give detailed insights into brain structure and function, but they are costly, not widely available, and impractical for frequent testing. ( )Now, researchers in the UK have showcased a promising alternative:This compact, noninvasive technology has shown potential in detecting subtle brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease, offering a more accessible method for early diagnosis.In this pilot study reported in thescientists used bNIRS to monitor both blood oxygenation and brain metabolism in response to visual stimulation.Unlike conventional near-infrared spectroscopy, which typically tracks only oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin, the broadband approach also measures the oxidation state of cytochrome c oxidase (oxCCO), a key mitochondrial enzyme involved in cellular energy production.Previous work has shown thatThe researchers enrolled three small groups of older adults: healthy controls (five participants), individuals with mild cognitive impairment (seven participants), and individuals with early Alzheimer’s dementia (seven participants).Using a simple checkerboard visual stimulus, the team recorded changes in blood oxygen levels and oxCCO activity from the visual cortex. They then compared these brain responses with standard cognitive test scores.The analysis revealed that certain features of the brain signals—such as the amplitude and peak delay of the response—varied across groups. Importantly, when the researchers used statistical modeling to link brain responses to cognitive performance, the canonical correlation was strong (r = 0.902).But when oxCCO-related measures were excluded, the correlation dropped significantly (r = 0.687). This finding suggests that including oxCCO improves the ability of bNIRS to capture clinically relevant brain changes.Although this pilot study was in a small cohort, the results highlight the potential of bNIRS as an accessible brain-monitoring tool. Because the system is portable and can be used in participants’ homes, it may eventually support wider and more frequent testing, helping clinicians track disease progression or evaluate treatment responses.“Our work is the first to noninvasively measure oxCCO during functional tasks in people with dementia, using a wearable system,” the authors write. They suggest that with further development, bNIRS could become part of the diagnostic toolkit for dementia, offering a low-cost, noninvasive, and patient-friendly complement to existing imaging methods.Source-Eurekalert