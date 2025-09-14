About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How a Simple Cell Defect Might Be Causing Alzheimer's

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 14 2025 6:34 PM

Researchers link exosome production defects to dementia-related mutation, offering new insight into disease progression.

How a Simple Cell Defect Might Be Causing Alzheimer`s
Tiny cellular particles may hold major clues for human health.
Researchers at Aarhus University have discovered a defect in the way cells produce exosomes—small vesicles that play a key role in cell communication. ()

This defect is linked to a mutation commonly found in dementia patients and could pave the way for deeper insights into Alzheimer’s disease, potentially opening new avenues for treatment.

Microscopic Exosomes Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

Exosomes are the epitome of microscopic. So small that just the tip of a grain of rice equals millions of them. Nevertheless, new research from the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University shows that they may play a key role in the development of Alzheimer’s. Assistant Professor Kristian Juul-Madsen is one of the researchers behind a new study recently published in the scientific journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

“Exosomes are used to communicate with and activate surrounding cells, and we have now identified a defect in both the production and the quality of exosomes in cells that we know are predisposed to Alzheimer’s.”

To date, four main genes have been identified that can be linked to the inherited form Alzheimer’s. And to understand the new research findings, we need to dive a bit into the technical explanations.

One of these four genes is called Sorl1. This gene encodes the protein SORLA. And when the SORLA-protein mutates, there is a risk of developing Alzheimer’s. What Kristian Juul-Madsen and his research colleagues have now discovered is that if the SORLA-protein is defective, the brain cells become significantly worse at producing exosomes.

Unraveling the Genetic Link to Alzheimer's

“We found that cells with this mutation produced 30% fewer exosomes, and those that were produced were significantly worse at stimulating the growth and maturation of surrounding cells – in fact, up to 50% less effective than in cells where the SORLA-protein is not mutated.”

And this could be crucial for future Alzheimer’s research, he says.

“It tells us that exosomes produced particularly by the brain’s immune cells play an important role in maintaining brain health – and that mutations leading to fewer and poorer quality exosomes are associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s.”

Kristian Juul-Madsen hopes that the research findings may eventually lead to improved treatment of Alzheimer’s.

“The potential is very clear. We now have the opportunity to investigate new treatments for Alzheimer’s – either by stimulating the function of SORLA so that the cells produce more and better exosomes, or by targeting other known receptors that can enhance exosome production.”

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of age-related dementia in Denmark. It is estimated that around 55,000 Danes are affected, and there is currently no treatment for the disease.

References:
  1. Familial Alzheimer's disease mutation identifies novel role of SORLA in release of neurotrophic exosomes - (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.22.649924v1)
Source-Eurekalert


