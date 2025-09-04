Your Wi-Fi Can Now Check Your Pulse

Pulse-Fi uses Wi-Fi signals and machine learning to detect heartbeats accurately—making heart monitoring simpler, cheaper, and contact-free.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Pulse-Fi: A Low-Cost System for Accurate Heart Rate Monitoring Using Wi-Fi Channel State Information



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Wi-Fi detects your heartbeat even from 10 feet away! #wifi #healthtechnology #digitalhealth #medindia’

Wi-Fi detects your heartbeat even from 10 feet away! #wifi #healthtechnology #digitalhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Measuring Heart Rate With WiFi

Advertisement

Find Your Heart Rate with Pulse-Fi

Advertisement

Teaching Wi-Fi to Hear a Heartbeat

Pulse-Fi: A Low-Cost System for Accurate Heart Rate Monitoring Using Wi-Fi Channel State Information - (https:inrg.engineering.ucsc.edu/2025/05/30/pulse-fi-a-low-cost-system-for-accurate-heart-rate-monitoring-using-wi-fi-channel-state-information/)

, one of the most fundamental indicators of health, offersthrough its fluctuations.While the simplest way to measure it has long been by counting the pulse, technology has brought remarkable innovations over time. From smartwatches to advanced wearable devices, methods of tracking heart rate continue to evolve.Now, engineers at thehave taken it a step further by developing a cutting-edge technique to measure heart rate using Wi-Fi signals ().A new method of heart rate measurement with Wi-Fi has been developed by researchers atand is known as. The study was submitted to theon Distributed Computing in Smart Systems and the Internet of Things (DCOSS-IoT).The system relies on regular and low-cost Wi-Fi devices and a machine learning algorithm. When Wi-Fi signals pass through a person's body, small changes are observed. The algorithm of Pulse-Fi is specially designed to capture these barely noticeable differences generated by a heartbeat and is also trained to ignore other sources of noise, such as movement or background noise.With this invention, heart monitoring might become simpler, less expensive, and completely contact-free!In tests with, Pulse-Fi was able to measure heart rate with, with an error of only about half a beat per minute. Accuracy improved with longer monitoring times. The system worked reliably in different conditions—whether people were sitting, standing, lying down, or walking—and acrossThe researchers experimented with much cheaper(between $5 and $10) and(about 30 dollars), but the latter performed even better. They indicated that the accuracy of the system could be enhanced by commercial-grade Wi-Fi equipment. Pulse-Fi could also be(about 10 feet), and experiments indicate that it can be used over even greater distances.The researchers say that the machine learning model makes the system accurate at all distances and regardless of body position, an issue with earlier approaches.To make Pulse-Fi work, the team first had to teach its algorithm how to recognize the tiny changes in Wi-Fi signals caused by a heartbeat. Since no data existed for this using their low-cost ESP32 device, theyAt the UC Santa Cruz Science and Engineering Library, they set up the ESP32 system alongside a standard oximeter, which provided accurateheart rate readings. By matching the Wi-Fi data with the oximeter data, they trained the system to spot the heartbeat patterns.They alsoon aby researchers in Brazil using a—the mostso far.Source-University of California, Santa Cruz