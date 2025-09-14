Rare Acanthamoeba Infection Diagnosed in 18-Year-Old

Acanthamoeba infections are rare but dangerous because they are often diagnosed late and are resistant to many treatments.



What is Acanthamoeba?

Swimming Pool Exposure Suspected

Past Records and Health Warnings

An 18-year-old youth undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has been diagnosed withHealth officials confirmed on Sunday that the patient, who is being treated with miltefosine, remains stable.The youth had first sought medical care at a private hospital in Kanjiramkulam on August 18 with complaints of fever, headache, and giddiness. As his condition worsened, he was shifted first to Neyyatinkara and later to a private hospital in the city. While initial cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) wet mount tests showed no evidence of infection, samples sent for PCR analysis in Coimbatore confirmed the presence of Acanthamoeba.Acanthamoeba is a microscopic, free-living amoeba commonly found in soil, dust, and various water sources such as tap water, swimming pools, lakes, and hot tubs. Unlike some other amoebae, it does not spread from person to person. Infections occur when the amoeba enters the body through the nose, eyes, or broken skin.It can cause three types of infections:( )—an eye infection often linked to contact lens wearers who use contaminated solutions;—a serious brain and spinal cord infection that develops slowly and is difficult to diagnose early; and in rare cases, disseminated infections, where the amoeba spreads to the skin, lungs, sinuses, or other organs.Preliminary investigation revealed that the patient, along with six friends, had gone swimming on August 16 in the pool at Akkulam Tourism Village, managed by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). According to the case report, the youth swam and dived without using a nose clip—a likely route of infection, as amoebae can enter the body through the nasal passages.The six others have not shown any symptoms so far. Health authorities are, however, probing other possible water exposures.Currently, Thiruvananthapuram district has nine active cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, with two deaths reported this year, both involving patients with comorbidities. In 2024, Kerala saw a spike in cases, with infections caused not only by Acanthamoeba but also by Naegleria fowleri and Vermamoeba vermicularis, reported across multiple districts.In response to the latest case, the DTPC has shut down the Akkulam pool for maintenance and thorough cleaning. Water samples have been sent to the public health laboratory for PCR testing, and results are expected within two days. Officials have said the pool will reopen only after it is declared safe.Symptoms of GAE include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, confusion, seizures, and loss of coordination.Preventive measures include avoiding poorly maintained or unchlorinated pools, using sterile solutions for cleaning contact lenses instead of tap water, wearing nose clips while swimming or diving, and ensuring that both recreational and household water sources are properly treated and tested.Between 2019 and 2023, four cases of Naegleria fowleri were reported in Malappuram, Thrissur, and Alappuzha. In 2024, multiple free-living amoeba infections—including Acanthamoeba—were confirmed across Kerala. Some Thiruvananthapuram cases were linked not to swimming pools but to pipe water exposure, raising concerns about water safety in both recreational and household use.Health authorities have urged the public to take precautions while swimming—such as avoiding submerging the head in untreated water, using nose clips, and ensuring pools are properly chlorinated and maintained.Source-Medindia