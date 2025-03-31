About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India’s Diagnostic Imaging Boom: A $7 Billion Market by 2033

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 31 2025 11:39 AM

AI-driven imaging advances diagnostics, but high costs and import rules hinder growth, requiring policy changes.

India’s diagnostic imaging market is projected to grow, surpassing $7 billion by 2033, driven by advancements in portable imaging solutions and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostics. ()
The diagnostic imaging market is expected to expand at a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to rising healthcare investments, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for accessible diagnostic tools.

Portable Imaging in India's Underserved Regions

Key drivers of growth in India's diagnostic imaging market were identified as the increasing adoption of portable imaging solutions, which are enhancing healthcare accessibility in rural and underserved areas. AI-driven diagnostics and miniaturized imaging devices are improving accuracy, making advanced healthcare more efficient and precise.

Additionally, portable MRI and CT systems are expanding point-of-care access, enabling faster diagnoses and improved patient outcomes, particularly in emergency and trauma situations.

“Portable imaging is revolutionizing healthcare delivery, especially in emergency and trauma situations, reducing the need for patient transfers,” said a leading medical technology expert.

In spite of rapid advancements, challenges such as high equipment costs, complex import regulations, and a lack of skilled personnel continue to hinder widespread adoption. Industry experts stress the need for policy reforms and streamlined regulations to make portable imaging solutions more affordable and accessible.

With continued innovation and supportive policies, India’s diagnostic imaging market is set to play a crucial role in enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving patient outcomes nationwide.

Reference:
  1. India’s diagnostic imaging market set to surpass $7 billion in 2033, with portable imaging leading accessibility push - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/medical-devices/indias-diagnostic-imaging-market-set-to-surpass-7-billion-in-2033-with-portable-imaging-leading-accessibility-push-reveals-globaldata/)
Source-Medindia
