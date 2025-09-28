COVID`s Aftermath: Why People Lose Their Sense of Smell?

Smell dysfunction could be an early sign of neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.



A latest study validates that( )TheAlso, two out of every three people who didn't notice any change in their sense of smell, displayed decreased ability on the test.“Our findings confirm that those with a history of COVID-19 may be especially at risk for a weakened sense of smell, an issue that is already underrecognized among the general population,” said study co-lead author Leora Horwitz, MD.Horwitz, a professor in the Departments of Population Health and Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, adds that 60% of uninfected participants who did not report olfactory problems also tested poorly during the clinical evaluation.experts say.In addition, scientists have flagged smelling dysfunction as an early sign of certain neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, which can affect the brain’s scent-processing region.While past research has identified hyposmia as a symptom of coronavirus infection, most of these studies have relied on patients’ own assessments of their smelling ability. Such subjective measures are not always reliable and cannot effectively track the problem’s severity and persistence, notes Horwitz.The new study in 3,535 men and women, was published in the journal JAMA Network Open, is the largest to date to examine loss of smell after COVID-19 by using a formal test, the authors say.For the investigation, the research team assessed thousands of Americans who had participated in the RECOVER adult study, a multicenter analysis designed to shed light on the long-term health effects of the coronavirus. Throughout the study, those with and without a history of COVID-19 completed surveys about their symptoms every 90 days from October 2021 through June 2025.To measure olfactory function, the team used a clinical tool: the University of Pennsylvania Smell Identification Test (UPSIT).A correct answer earned one point, and the total UPSIT score was compared with a database of thousands of healthy volunteers of the same sex and as. Based on the results, smelling ability was characterized as normal, mildly impaired, moderately impaired, severely impaired, or lost altogether.Experts are now exploring ways to restore smelling ability after having COVID-19, such as vitamin A supplementation and olfactory training to “rewire” the brain’s response to odors. Having a deeper understanding of how the coronavirus affects the brain’s sensory and cognitive systems may help refine these therapies, notes Horwitz.Horwitz cautions that the study team did not directly assess loss of taste, which often accompanies problems with smell. In addition, it is possible that some uninfected participants were misclassified due to the lack of universal testing for the virus.This may help explain the surprisingly high rate of hyposmia identified in those without a supposed history of COVID-19, she says.Source-Eurekalert