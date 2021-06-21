COVID Survivors Still at Risk of Infection from Variants

"We found that individuals showed very different immune responses from each other following Covid-19, with some people from both the symptomatic and asymptomatic groups showing no evidence of immune memory six months after infection or even sooner," said Christina Dold, from the University of Oxford.
‘People who had asymptomatic COVID-19 did not secrete antibodies in measurable levels.’
The team enrolled a total of 86 participants, of which 78 were healthcare workers who had symptomatic/asymptomatic infection, and 8 were patients who had a severe infection of COVID-19. They also evaluated the antibody levels of the participants continuously for six months
post-infection.
The results showed that patients who had asymptomatic COVID-19 did not secrete a detectable level of antibodies
, whereas most people who had symptomatic infection secreted them. Only around 26% of people in this group were unable to secrete measurable levels of antibodies.
"Our study is one of the most comprehensive accounts of the immune response following Covid-19 in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. It is very important that we all get the Covid vaccine when offered even if you think you may have previously had Covid-19," added Dold.
