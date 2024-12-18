Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 18). Advancements in HIV Treatment: From Fatal to Manageable . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/advancements-in-hiv-treatment-from-fatal-to-manageable-218329-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Advancements in HIV Treatment: From Fatal to Manageable". Medindia. Dec 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/advancements-in-hiv-treatment-from-fatal-to-manageable-218329-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Advancements in HIV Treatment: From Fatal to Manageable". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/advancements-in-hiv-treatment-from-fatal-to-manageable-218329-1.htm. (accessed Dec 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Advancements in HIV Treatment: From Fatal to Manageable. Medindia, viewed Dec 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthinfocus/advancements-in-hiv-treatment-from-fatal-to-manageable-218329-1.htm.