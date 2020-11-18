Measles Outbreak Likely in 2021 Due to COVID-19

A major measles outbreak is likely to occur in the wake of the pandemic as early as 2021 due to many missed vaccinations, said researchers. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet.



The study calls for urgent international action to prevent potentially devastating measles epidemics in the coming years.

‘The coming months are likely to see a higher number of unimmunized children who are susceptible to measles, according to WHO.’

"Many children have missed out on measles vaccination this year, making future measles outbreaks inevitable," said study lead author Kim Mulholland from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Australia and Chair of the World Health Organization's SAGE Working Group on measles and rubella vaccines.



Causes of Measles Malnutrition, along with measles-associated immune suppression, leads to more deaths.

Vitamin A deficiency can also lead to measles associated blindness. According to WHO, by the end of October 2020, delayed vaccination campaigns in 26 countries have led to 94 million children missing scheduled measles vaccine doses.



Measles, a highly contagious disease, is caused by the virus that replicates in an infected child or adult's nose and throat.