Severe COVID Cases Will Have to Test Negative Through RT-PCR

The severely ill COVID-19 patients will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before discharge from a hospital, said the Union Health Ministry. This decision is part of the revised discharge policy issued by the government for COVID-19 patients.



Patients having mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic and also moderate cases of Covid-19 do not require the RT-PCR test before discharge.

‘The Union Health Ministry said the revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3-tier COVID facilities and the categorization of the patients based on clinical severity.’





Cases clinically classified as "moderate" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. "If fever resolves within three days and the patient maintains saturation above 95 per cent for the next four days (without oxygen support), such a patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of breathlessness and no oxygen requirement. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge," the ministry said.



At the time of discharge, patients will be advised to follow home isolation for seven days as per the guidelines.



"Patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues, will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and their ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days", said the ministry.



"Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow home isolation for further 7 days", said the guidelines.



At any point of time, prior to discharge, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, the patient will be moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). "After discharge from the facility, if he/she again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty he will contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075. His/her health will again be followed up through tele-conference on the 14th day", said the policy.



According to the ministry's revised policy, the discharge criteria for severe cases, including immunocompromised like HIV patients, transplant patients and those having malignancy, will be based on recovery and patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms).