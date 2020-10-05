by Colleen Fleiss on  May 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Severe COVID Cases Will Have to Test Negative Through RT-PCR
The severely ill COVID-19 patients will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before discharge from a hospital, said the Union Health Ministry. This decision is part of the revised discharge policy issued by the government for COVID-19 patients.

Patients having mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic and also moderate cases of Covid-19 do not require the RT-PCR test before discharge.

According to the ministry's revised policy, the discharge criteria for severe cases, including immunocompromised like HIV patients, transplant patients and those having malignancy, will be based on recovery and patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms).


The total number of cases Covid-19 cases in the country is 59,662 and 1,981 deaths have been reported so far. Since Friday, 95 deaths were reported and 3,320 new cases have been recorded.

Cases clinically classified as "moderate" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. "If fever resolves within three days and the patient maintains saturation above 95 per cent for the next four days (without oxygen support), such a patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of breathlessness and no oxygen requirement. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge," the ministry said.

At the time of discharge, patients will be advised to follow home isolation for seven days as per the guidelines.

"Patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues, will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and their ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days", said the ministry.

"Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow home isolation for further 7 days", said the guidelines.

At any point of time, prior to discharge, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, the patient will be moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). "After discharge from the facility, if he/she again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty he will contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075. His/her health will again be followed up through tele-conference on the 14th day", said the policy.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Polymerase Chain Reaction
PCR is a thermocycler that can amplify DNA or RNA and is used to identify infections, cancers and for genetic, forensic and evolutionary studies.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Delhi: Tally Mounts to 6,542
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi has mounted to 6,542 while 68 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far, revealed sources.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Deaths in Maharashtra Cross 775, Cases Surpass 20K Mark
In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 deaths cross 775 and the coronavirus positive cases have surpassed 20k mark, revealed sources.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyNeck Cracking