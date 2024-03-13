Smiles and Second Chances: Marathon for Oral Health & Organ Donation

Highlights:
- Kids Dash, organized by Mohan Foundation to promote organ donation awareness
- Over 300 children and parents participated, championing a noble cause of organ Donation
- Collaboration between MOHAN Foundation and PAKT For You Foundation exemplifies holistic healthcare
Welcome to ‘Kids Dash to Save Lives’
Sun, Sweat, and Second Chances: How Chennai's Kids Championed Organ DonationAgainst the backdrop of laughter and excitement, nearly 300 children, aged between 3 and 15, eagerly participated in runs ranging from 50 meters to 800 meters. Their spirited strides symbolized a journey of hope and compassion, setting the stage for a day filled with camaraderie, joy, and a shared commitment to making a difference.
‘Every smile tells a story, and at the Kids Dash, it told a story of renewed life. #organdonation #dentalscreening #medindia’The Kids Dash for Organ Donation organized by the MOHAN Foundation in collaboration with various partners was indeed an impactful event aimed at promoting awareness about organ donation while fostering community spirit and well-being.
From Checkups to Checkmarks: Promoting Smiles and Organ Donation PledgesDental health often gets overlooked amidst discussions about general health. By offering free dental check-ups and screenings to over 300 kids and their parents, PAKT For You Foundation addressed a crucial aspect of healthcare, emphasizing its importance as part of a holistic approach to well-being. This collaborative effort highlights the combined impact of initiatives that promote awareness about both organ donation and preventive dental care.
The involvement of esteemed doctors like Dr. Krishanga Srivastava, Dr. Pavithra. S, and Dr. Kevin, along with the dedicated volunteers led by Akash Badi Mathew, and the enthusiastic volunteers who supported the cause wholeheartedly, including Nandhitha. S, Nityan, Yashwardhini, Harish B, and V.M Lakshmi Priya, contributed significantly to the smooth organization and execution of the Kids Dash for Organ Donation and the Dental Camp conducted by PAKT For You Foundation.
Their commitment and hard work highlight the spirit of community and volunteerism that lies at the heart of such noble endeavors. This collective effort reflects a concerted approach towards holistic health awareness, discussing preventive dental strategies, and providing necessary treatments, not only contributing to immediate well-being but also instilling a sense of responsibility towards dental health among the participants and their families.
Dental screening camps are essential because they provide an opportunity for early detection and prevention of oral health issues, which are often overlooked aspects of overall well-being.
While MOHAN Foundation primarily focuses on organ donation awareness, its collaboration with PAKT For You Foundation allows for the integration of dental health awareness within their initiatives. By conducting dental camps alongside events promoting organ donation, these organizations ensure that participants and their families receive holistic health education and support. Through such collaborations, they emphasize the importance of dental health as an integral component of overall wellness, fostering a culture of preventive healthcare.
Reference:
- Welcome to ‘Kids Dash to Save Lives’ - (https://kids.mohanfoundation.org/)
