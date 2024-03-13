Innovative Blood Marker Unveils Sleep Deprivation Levels

Highly Accurate Detection of 24-Hour Wakefulness



‘With 20% of global road accidents stemming from sleep deprivation, researchers plan to employ the blood test for identifying sleep-deprived drivers in the future. #sleepdeprivation #sleepdisorders #bloodtest ’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did You Know?

Lack of sleep can lead to deadly outcomes in other safety-sensitive professions.

Accurate detection of acute sleep deprivation using a novel metabolomic biomarker – a machine learning approach - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adj6834)