About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

FSSAI Certifies 100 Indian Prisons as 'Eat Right Campuses' for Food Safety

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 17 2024 5:16 PM

FSSAI Certifies 100 Indian Prisons as
The Union Health Ministry announced that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has accredited 100 correctional facilities throughout India as 'Eat Right Campuses'.

Eat Right India Movement

The move is a part of FSSAI's Eat Right India movement, which aims to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food in different workplaces and institutions, including jails.
The prominent names include Tihar Jail (Delhi), Central Jail Gaya (Bihar), Modern Central Jail (Punjab), Central Jail Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), and others, along with several district and 'mandal' jails.

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating
Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating
Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.
"By extending the Eat Right Campus certification to prisons and correctional facilities, FSSAI underscores its commitment to ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, including inmates and prison staff," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The certification is based on compliance with key parameters like basic hygiene criteria, steps to ensure the provision of healthy food, and efforts towards building awareness about local and seasonal food.

"The 'Eat Right Campus' certification process involves rigorous assessment and adherence to FSSAI's prescribed evaluation criteria. By meeting these standards, the certified jails have demonstrated their dedication to promoting the food safety and well-being of inmates," the Health Ministry added.

How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long
How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long
It’s time to incorporate foods smartly into your diet to ensure adequate hydration. Here’s a list of what you must eat to keep your moisture levels high


Source-IANS
Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet
Top Vegetables and Fruits for Healthy Diet
Include vegetables and fruits as part of your diet and improve your overall health.
Healthy Eating: The Impact of Whole Grain Consumption
Healthy Eating: The Impact of Whole Grain Consumption
Experts believe it is unlikely that information about the health benefits of whole grains alone can boost whole grain consumption to the recommended level.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement