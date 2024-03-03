About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pulse Polio Vaccination Camps Set Up in 43,000 Locations Across Tamil Nadu

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 3 2024 11:43 PM

Pulse polio (1 Trusted Source
What is Polio?

Go to source) immunization camps commenced in 43,000 locations across Tamil Nadu.

Mass Polio Vaccination Drive in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu health department officials in a statement said that there are 57,84,000 children under the age of five who will be administered the polio vaccine. The officials said that those children who may miss the vaccination on Sunday would be administered on Monday.
Transit booths for the immunisation programme have been set up in public places, including bus stations, railway stations, airports, checkposts and toll plazas. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is coordinating the programme.

Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible

Did You Know?


In 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk introduced the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), while Dr. Albert Sabin's live attenuated oral polio vaccine (OPV) was first used in 1961.


The Minister also said that around two lakh people from both government and nongovernmental sectors are involved in the immunization activities. An active awareness campaign against the disease by issuing advertisements featuring popular movie and television stars has increased awareness and more parents are going for the vaccination of their children, said the minister.

  1. What is Polio? - (https://www.cdc.gov/polio/what-is-polio/index.htm)
Source-IANS
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history! ...
Polio Virus Traced in Environmental Sample in Karachi
Polio Virus Traced in Environmental Sample in Karachi
According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the sole two countries globally where polio continues to be endemic.
Wild Poliovirus Resurfaces in Pakistan
Wild Poliovirus Resurfaces in Pakistan
The Pakistan Ministry has announced the commencement of a nationwide polio vaccination campaign beginning on October 2, aiming to immunize more children.

