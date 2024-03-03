Pulse Polio Vaccination Camps Set Up in 43,000 Locations Across Tamil Nadu

Pulse polio (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
What is Polio?
Go to source) immunization camps commenced in 43,000 locations across Tamil Nadu.
Mass Polio Vaccination Drive in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu health department officials in a statement said that there are 57,84,000 children under the age of five who will be administered the polio vaccine. The officials said that those children who may miss the vaccination on Sunday would be administered on Monday.
Transit booths for the immunisation programme have been set up in public places, including bus stations, railway stations, airports, checkposts and toll plazas. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is coordinating the programme.
‘Tamil Nadu has achieved polio-free status, with dedicated efforts to vaccinate all children under the age of five against polio. #polio’
Tweet it Now
Did You Know?
In 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk introduced the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), while Dr. Albert Sabin's live attenuated oral polio vaccine (OPV) was first used in 1961.
The Minister also said that around two lakh people from both government and nongovernmental sectors are involved in the immunization activities. An active awareness campaign against the disease by issuing advertisements featuring popular movie and television stars has increased awareness and more parents are going for the vaccination of their children, said the minister.
Reference:
Source-IANS
- What is Polio? - (https://www.cdc.gov/polio/what-is-polio/index.htm)
‘Tamil Nadu has achieved polio-free status, with dedicated efforts to vaccinate all children under the age of five against polio. #polio’
Tweet it Now
Did You Know?
In 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk introduced the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), while Dr. Albert Sabin's live attenuated oral polio vaccine (OPV) was first used in 1961.
The Minister also said that around two lakh people from both government and nongovernmental sectors are involved in the immunization activities. An active awareness campaign against the disease by issuing advertisements featuring popular movie and television stars has increased awareness and more parents are going for the vaccination of their children, said the minister.
Reference:
- What is Polio? - (https://www.cdc.gov/polio/what-is-polio/index.htm)