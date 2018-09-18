medindia
Amazing 5 Indoor Air Purifying Plants for Your Home, Office

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 18, 2018 at 4:49 PM Lifestyle News
Indoor plants act as natural air purifiers and help absorb many of the harmful chemicals that surround your home and office environment. Growing some air purifying plants can naturally clean the air, add beauty to your space, and keep you healthy.
Earlier, houseplants were only considered as the province of an older generation, that too for the one who had time, knowledge and space to tend them. However, they are now also popular with a younger and cooler crowd.

If you or anyone in your family has allergies, smokes or just wants to breathe fresher, cleaner air in their homes, Rajesh Goyal, MD, RG Group and Ashwani Prakash, Executive Director, Paramount Group, tell about the plants that purify the air around you, plants that act as green and long lasting gifts, as well as which specific pollutant each one targets and removes.

  • Palms: Our Spirit Boosters

    The hardy houseplants are easy to grow and are perfect boosters for lifting people's spirits. They are the ultimate natural air purifiers and remove formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide from the surroundings. The freshness spread by them is distracting from otherwise drab surroundings.
  • Peace Lilies: Natural Toxin Removers

    Peace lilies spread freshness for a longer period of time. They thrive in the shade in temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius and remove harmful toxins like acetone, ammonia, benzene, ethyl acetate, formaldehyde, methyl alcohol, trichloroethylene, and xylene.
  • Ferns: Natural History

    Ferns are not as fascinating but have survived since pre-historic times. Their soft feathery leaves contribute to increasing their preference. Also, by freeing the air from toluene and xylene, they help us get rid of air pollution.
  • Schefflera: Great Investment Plants

    Schefflera is the ones with glossy, sturdy-looking oval leaves that almost look unreal because of their waxy shine. Adding to this, they also soak up nasty toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, and toluene so, like palms, they are good for households where there is a smoker.
  • Anthuriums: Thoughtful Present for a Workplace

    Anthuriums are not just pretty, they also make lovely and long-lasting gifts because of their exotic looking blooms. They are a thoughtful present for a workplace with their large and dark leaves that suck up ammonia, formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene.


Source: IANS

