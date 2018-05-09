Sleep Deprivation May Increase the Risk of Diabetes

Font : A- A+



Losing a night's sleep may impair liver's ability to produce glucose and process insulin, raising the metabolic disease risk like type 2 diabetes and hepatic steatosis (fatty liver), reports a new mice study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Sleep Deprivation May Increase the Risk of Diabetes



Sleep deprivation has been associated with eating more, moving less and having a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



‘Sleep deprivation modifies liver metabolism and fat content which in turn increases the risk of metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and fatty liver. ’ However, a team of researchers from Toho University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan, explained, "It was not clear whether glucose intolerance was due to the changes in food intake or energy expenditure or to the sleep deprivation itself."



The researchers studied two groups of mice: One group was kept awake for six hours each night ("sleep deprivation"), while the control group was allowed to sleep as desired.



The research team offered unlimited high-fat food and sugar water mimicking lifestyle-related food choices that people make to both groups before the study. During the sleep/wake period, the animals had limited opportunity for physical activity.



The researchers measured glucose levels and fat content of the liver immediately after the trial period. Blood glucose levels were significantly higher in the sleep deprivation group than controls after one six-hour session of wakefulness.



Triglyceride (fat) levels and the production of glucose in the liver also increased in the sleep deprivation group after a single wake period. Elevated liver triglycerides are associated with insulin resistance, or the inability of the body to process insulin properly.



Also, lack of sleep changed the expression of enzymes that regulate metabolism in the liver in the sleep deprivation group. These findings suggest that "intervention studies designed to prevent sleep deprivation-induced hepatic steatosis and insulin resistance should be performed in the future," the researchers wrote.



Source: Eurekalert Sleep deprivation has been associated with eating more, moving less and having a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.However, a team of researchers from Toho University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan, explained, "It was not clear whether glucose intolerance was due to the changes in food intake or energy expenditure or to the sleep deprivation itself."The researchers studied two groups of mice: One group was kept awake for six hours each night ("sleep deprivation"), while the control group was allowed to sleep as desired.The research team offered unlimited high-fat food and sugar water mimicking lifestyle-related food choices that people make to both groups before the study. During the sleep/wake period, the animals had limited opportunity for physical activity.The researchers measured glucose levels and fat content of the liver immediately after the trial period. Blood glucose levels were significantly higher in the sleep deprivation group than controls after one six-hour session of wakefulness.Triglyceride (fat) levels and the production of glucose in the liver also increased in the sleep deprivation group after a single wake period. Elevated liver triglycerides are associated with insulin resistance, or the inability of the body to process insulin properly.Also, lack of sleep changed the expression of enzymes that regulate metabolism in the liver in the sleep deprivation group. These findings suggest that "intervention studies designed to prevent sleep deprivation-induced hepatic steatosis and insulin resistance should be performed in the future," the researchers wrote.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: