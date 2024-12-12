About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
High Fiber Diet May Delay Progression to Blood Cancer

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 12 2024 4:05 PM

Study shows a high-fiber plant-based diet delays multiple myeloma progression, improves microbiome health, and reduces inflammation risks.

Highlights:
  • A high-fiber diet delayed multiple myeloma progression in a clinical trial
  • Participants showed reduced inflammation and improved gut health
  • Weight loss and improved quality of life were additional benefits
The researchers found that a diet rich in fibre from plant foods may slow down the progression of this aggressive but rare form of blood cancer. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers offered promising results to attendees of the 2024 ASH annual conference (1 Trusted Source
A High-Fiber Dietary Intervention (NUTRIVENTION) in Precursor Plasma Cell Disorders Improves Biomarkers of Disease and May Delay Progression to Myeloma

Go to source).

What is NUTRIVENTION ?

The randomised controlled trial, NUTRIVENTION recruited 20 patients with a condition called MPN, a premalignant blood disease and raised BMI which predisposes to the development of multiple myeloma. Participants received high plant based, fiber containing meals for 12 weeks which was followed by dietary counseling for the next 24 weeks. These comprised of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes.

A diet rich in fiber promotes the growth of specific bacteria in the gut that can control blood glucose levels and thereby help treat and manage type 2 diabetes.

Findings of the study


  • Disease Progression: No patient developed multiple myeloma within a year of the study. Of two participants with disease progression that participated in the study, both experienced improvements.
  • Health Benefits: Better gut microbiome significantly, participants’ inflammation level decreasing, and their insulin resistance improved. Further, there was a significant improvement in the quality of life according to the patients.
  • Weight Loss: Over the study duration of 12 weeks, participants recorded a mean weight of 8% body weight reduction.

Mechanism and Supporting Evidence

The diet also enhanced the immune system by working on the aspect of metabolism and the microbiome, according to the study lead – Dr. Urvi Shah. A supportive study using mice model revealed that while 44 % of the mice fed high fiber diet did not develop myeloma, 100 % of the mice fed with standard diet did progress myeloma.

This trial has shown how diets could be used to decrease the risk of cancer. For people with precancerous diseases, it gives them a preventive and defensive approach to control their diseases. “The results reemphasise the influence of nutrition cannot be overemphasized,” said Dr. Shah emphasizing on a positive outlook for cancer prevention through actions such as change of diet.

Reference:
  1. A High-Fiber Dietary Intervention (NUTRIVENTION) in Precursor Plasma Cell Disorders Improves Biomarkers of Disease and May Delay Progression to Myeloma - (https://ash.confex.com/ash/2024/webprogram/Paper202224.html)

Consuming higher levels of dietary fiber, particularly soluble fiber, can lower the risk of developing dementia.
Consuming high-fiber foods communicates positive and sound mental health. Research unveils that fiber can turn down the risk of mental disorders.
Eating a high fiber diet can reduce the risk of developing heart disease in high blood pressure (hypertension) and type 2 diabetes patients, reveals a new study.

