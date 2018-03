List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Multiple Myeloma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

Bortezomib Bortezomib is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma. Trade Names :

Carfilzomib Carfilzomib is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma.

Carmustine Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Denosumab Denosumab is a human monoclonal antibody, prescribed for osteoporosis, treatment induced bone loss, bone metastases, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma and giant cell tumor of bone.

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Lenalidomide Lenalidomide is an immunomodulatory agent, prescribed for certain types of myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Melphalan Melphalan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma, melanoma, and ovarian carcinoma. Trade Names : More...

Plerixafor Injection Plerixafor Injection is a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer, used to multiply stem cells in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma along with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF).

Pomalidomide Pomalidomide is an anti-angiogenic and immunomodulator, prescribed for multiple myeloma.

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Thalidomide Thalidomide is an immunomodulatory agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma, and erythema nodosum leprosum (ENL). Trade Names : More...