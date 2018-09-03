High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Highlights:
- A high-fiber diet promotes the growth of specific gut bacteria that
could help treat and manage type 2 diabetes.
- The gut bacteria
helps control blood glucose, aids weight loss and keeps lipid levels in
check.
- A diet including
whole grains and prebiotics could in fact be a new nutritional approach
for preventing and managing type 2 diabetes.
A
high-fiber diet may aid the fight against type 2 diabetes, shows new study by
a research team from Rutgers University-New Brunswick. A diet rich in fiber
promotes the growth of gut bacteria that led to better blood glucose control,
greater weight loss and better lipid levels in people with type 2 diabetes. The
study is published in the journal Science.
After six years of extensive research, the study provides evidence that
consuming the right variety of dietary
fibers
can rebalance the gut microbiota, which aids food digestion and is essential for overall health.
‘A high-fiber diet promotes the growth of specific gut bacteria that controls blood glucose levels and helps manage type 2 diabetes.’
"Our
study lays the foundation and opens the possibility that fibers targeting this
group of gut bacteria could eventually become a major part of your diet and
your treatment," said Liping Zhao, the study's lead author and a professor
in the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, School of Environmental and
Biological Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.
The
Role of Gut Microbiota
The bacteria in the gut break down
carbohydrates, such as dietary fibers to produce short-chain fatty acids that
help control appetite. A shortage of
these fatty acids has been associated with type 2 diabetes
and other diseases. By
rebalancing the gut microbiota, one could possibly restore short-chain fatty
acid production and manage diabetes.
Study
overview
Patients
with type 2 diabetes were randomly divided into two groups. The control group
received standard patient education and dietary recommendations. The treatment
group received a large amount of many types of dietary fibers and a similar diet for
energy and major nutrients. Both the groups were given acarbose
a drug to help control blood glucose.
The
high-fiber diet included whole grains, traditional Chinese medicinal foods rich
in dietary fibers and prebiotics, all of which promote the growth of
short-chain fatty acid-producing gut bacteria.
Study
findings
References:
- After 12 weeks,
patients on high-fiber diet
experienced a greater reduction in the
blood glucose levels; they also lost more weight compared to the control group.
- 15 strains of
short-chain fatty acid-producing gut bacteria were identified by
next-generation sequencing in patients who consumed a high-fiber diet.
- A fiber-rich diet ensured that those 15 strains became the dominant strains
in the gut and produced high levels of the short-chain fatty acids
butyrate and acetate.
- These fatty acids
made the gut environment mildly acidic, which reduced populations of harmful bacteria that increased
insulin production.
- Liping Zhao, Feng Zhang, et al. Gut bacteria selectively promoted by dietary fibers alleviate type 2 diabetes. Science, 2018; 359 (6380): 1151 DOI: 10.1126/science.aao5774
Source: Medindia