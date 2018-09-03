High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes

A high-fiber diet promotes the growth of specific gut bacteria that could help treat and manage type 2 diabetes.

A high-fiber diet may aid the fight against type 2 diabetes, shows new study by a research team from Rutgers University-New Brunswick. A diet rich in fiber promotes the growth of gut bacteria that led to better blood glucose control, greater weight loss and better lipid levels in people with type 2 diabetes. The study is published in the journal