Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Here to Stay

Highlights:
Artificial
intelligence (AI) is the creation of machines and computers that can learn to
perform tasks, just as we humans do.
- Artificial
intelligence (AI) is the ability of
computers and other machines to think and learn, similar to humans.
- Artificial
intelligence can be used to assist us in our day-to-day activities as well
as manage issues of national and international importance.
- Misuse of
artificial intelligence can have disastrous consequences.
The University of
Cambridge has put the spotlight on this important topic which, with adequate legislation and responsible
use, could make life much simpler
!
Artificial intelligence is slowly invading our
lives
.
Today, we have devices around us that play the songs that we would like to
hear, play chess with us at a level that we are comfortable, give us an instant
translation, or make our shopping list on a voice command! Self-driving
vehicles are a reality today, at least in limited spaces. The humanoid robot
Sophia, a combination of robotic hardware, artificial intelligence software,
speech recognition and artificial skin material, is the first ever robot to
have been granted citizenship by a country, namely Saudi Arabia. We may not be
too far from a situation akin the one in Star Wars, where humans and robots may
be walking on the streets alongside, carrying out daily chores!
‘The responsible use of artificial intelligence could change the face of the earth for the better.’
The
use of artificial intelligence, however, is meant to have much wider
implications than just improving our daily conveniences
. Climatic
changes can be predicted based on the analysis of the vast data already
available. The mechanical and repetitive work in factories earlier done by
humans can be done by robots, thus reducing the need for manpower, reducing
errors, and improving the speed of production. In the judicial system,
artificial intelligence could be used to go through numerous judgements and
advise the judiciary on a particular case. Based on previous data, computers
could advise the police if a criminal is likely to be a repeat offender or not.
Artificial
intelligence has also penetrated the healthcare system
, which is
today characterized with overworked healthcare professionals, frustrated
patients and disorganized hospitals. While it is already being used in some
areas, artificial intelligence has several potential uses that need to be
further developed. Healthcare records
provide a huge amount of data
. They record the symptoms of patients, the
probable diagnosis and the prescribed treatments. This data can be managed and
used by artificial intelligence systems to suggest possible treatments for
minor ailments, especially in areas without adequate healthcare facilities. A
virtual nursing assistant can be fed the data on symptoms and diagnostic test
results, and it can be taught to raise an alarm when the patient needs to visit
the doctor. This will avoid unnecessary visits and reduce the load on the
healthcare system.
Artificial
intelligence can be used to analyze test reports like those of radiology tests
or cardiac tests
, and reports can be generated in routine cases without the
direct involvement of doctors. Specialists can use their time to assess more
difficult cases. In cancer treatment, artificial intelligence can be used to understand the risk of
recurrence of a cancer
, or the chances
of a particular complication occurring following a surgery. The robotic arms
used to carry out robotic surgery tend to better themselves by learning from
previous procedures using artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence
can help individuals with lost functions to lead near-normal lives. For
example, a person who loses sight will be able to get information by voice
command. Robots can be used to provide medical assistance to the elderly and
other home-bound individuals. Efforts are
being made to develop robots that can understand human emotions and match the
personality of their users.
Artificial
intelligence could be very useful in healthcare research.
The analysis
of large amounts of data could provide information about which patients are
likely to benefit from a particular treatment, or in which patients it should
not be used. Health trackers can also provide a lot of personal data, which can
be used to personalize treatment for better outcomes. Artificial intelligence could also be used in drug
discovery
to sift to large amounts of data and identify molecules
that could be developed into drugs.
Recent
advances in mathematics and computer science have boosted the progress of
artificial intelligence in a big way
. They have created
sophisticated algorithms that help machines learn, analyze complex data and
predict the future. Machines are being taught to focus on specific problems to
improve their efficiency in solving them.
Large
amounts of data are being generated that can be used to improve individual
experiences. Today, most adults carry a mobile phone with an internet
connection. The phone constantly picks up data from wherever we go - about
where we shop, what we shop, whether we are caught in traffic, among others. Online
shopping also creates a large amount of data about our preferences. All this
data is fed to the computer to analyze. Today's supercomputers are armed with
high power and extremely fast processing speeds, which can analyze complex data
with ease.
Like
for anything new, several concerns have been raised about artificial
intelligence.
For example, if machines are going to do everything, what
are humans going to do? Artificial
intelligence is mainly designed to help humans by doing tasks that humans cannot
do or would like to avoid doing
. Repetitive and manual tasks, which may
sometimes be too dangerous or impossible for people to do (like carrying very
heavy weights or walking into a battle area) can be carried out by machines.
Analysis of vast data, which is extremely difficult to carry out manually, can
be done quite easily with the help of artificial intelligence. Robots can
perform duties faster and with lesser errors. As far as human jobs are
concerned, there will always be new types of jobs created, especially in the
creative field, which robots cannot do. All we need to do is to keep
reinventing ourselves.
The
security of the data that is subject to analysis is critical
. The entire
data that has been collected has to be extremely secure, and available to
authorized users only through methods like face recognition. Hacking into the
data could be an invasion into the privacy of the individual. The governments,
in association with technical experts, should take every precaution to secure
the data. Laws and regulations should be made to defer individuals from taking
advantage of the data. A culture of
responsibility should be promoted among individuals and organizations involved
in artificial intelligence. As cyber-attacks become more and more
complex, it is necessary for cybersecurity to be a couple of steps ahead to
make software and hardware less hackable. An
even more dangerous situation is the misuse of artificial intelligence by rogue
states, criminals and terrorists
. New weapons may be invented that can
cause mass destruction, which can be launched with machines or drones and do
not even need human presence. Ethical
issues are also being raised - what if artificial intelligence exceeds human
intelligence?
This is something that has to be given due thought. The
machines should be human friendly-they should support humans, have high moral
ground and be transparent in their working.
For now, it appears that
artificial intelligence is here to stay and make our lives simpler. It is up to
us to use it responsibly for the benefit of mankind! As Stephen Hawking put it,
"The rise of powerful AI will either be
the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity."
