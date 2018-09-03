More Summer Sun may Mean Lower Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Highlights:

People who are more exposed to the sun's rays are less likely to develop a neurological condition called multiple sclerosis (MS).

People who lived in sunnier climates with the highest exposure to UV-B rays had 45% reduced risk of developing MS.

The UV-B rays from the sun stimulate the production of vitamin D in the body which is important in reducing the risk of MS. Where a person lives and the ages at which they are exposed to the sun's rays may play an important role in reducing the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a new study. People who live in sunnier climates and are more exposed to the sun's rays are less likely to develop MS later in life, shows study. The study found that exposure to the sun's rays during childhood and young adulthood reduced the risk of MS. The study is published in the journal Neurology.

'Living in climates with high exposure to the sun's UV-B rays and getting that exposure during the ages of 5 to 15 lowers the risk of developing multiple sclerosis.' "While previous studies have shown that more sun exposure may contribute to a lower risk of MS, our study went further, looking at exposure over a person's lifespan," said study author Helen Tremlett, PhD, of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.



Study Overview The study included 151 women with MS and 235 women of similar age without MS who were identified from the larger Nurses' Health Study. About 98% of the participants were white and 94% had fair to medium skin. The participants lived across the US in a variety of climates. Among those with MS, the average age at onset was 40.



The participants were given questionnaires about lifetime summer and winter sun exposure. Based on the answers to the questionnaire, the women were divided into three groups: low, moderate and high UV-B ray exposure.

Study Findings Based on place of living: Women who lived in sunnier climates with the highest exposure to UV-B rays had 45% reduced risk of developing MS compared to women who lived in areas with the lowest UV-B ray exposure.

Women who lived in sunnier climates with the highest exposure to UV-B rays had 45% reduced risk of developing MS compared to women who lived in areas with the lowest UV-B ray exposure. Based on age: Women who lived in areas with the highest levels of UV-B rays between ages 5 to 15 had a 51% reduced risk of MS.

Women who lived in areas with the highest levels of UV-B rays between ages 5 to 15 had a 51% reduced risk of MS. Also, women who spent more time outdoors in the summer during the ages 5 to 15 in locations with high exposure to UV-B rays had a 55% reduced risk of developing MS during adulthood compared to those with the lowest exposure. "Our findings suggest that higher exposure to the sun's UV-B rays, higher summer outdoor exposure and lower risk of MS can occur not just in childhood, but into early adulthood as well," said Tremlett.



Limitations of the study Sun exposure was self-reported by the participants

