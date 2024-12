Age Gracefully: Boost Your Brain Health With These Easy Habits

Small lifestyle changes-staying active, reducing prolonged sitting, and prioritizing sleep—can significantly boost brain health, memory, and independence as you age.

Highlights: Memory and thinking ability in elderly people can affect their quality of life

Engaging in 30 minutes of exercise can improve memory skills

Good quality of sleep and adequate sleep duration are needed for the brain to rejuvenate and perform effectively

As a person gets older changes in the. A simple routine like being active, avoiding long periods of sitting, and getting good quality sleep can help maintain brain health.Engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity, like brisk walking or cycling, can improve key areas of memory. They areEngaging in. Even brief periods of exercise can have a positive effect on brain function.Being inactive or sitting for prolonged periods can, especially in remembering information. Prolonged sitting canTaking simple breaks, such as standing, stretching or going for short walks, can help maintain mental sharpness in a sedentary lifestyle Sleep quality and duration are important for keeping the mind sharp. Older adults whoThe deeper sleep stages including slow-wave sleep (SWS) and REM sleep, positively influence memory.and perform effectively. To improve sleep:Maintaining brain health as one gets older. Regular physical activity, reducing prolonged sitting and prioritizing quality sleep are simple yet powerful tools to support memory, focus and cognitive function.By staying active, taking breaks and ensuring restful sleep elderly people can enhance their mental sharpness, maintain independence and enjoy a good quality of life.Source-Medindia