Age Gracefully: Boost Your Brain Health With These Easy Habits

Small lifestyle changes-staying active, reducing prolonged sitting, and prioritizing sleep—can significantly boost brain health, memory, and independence as you age.
- Memory and thinking ability in elderly people can affect their quality of life
- Engaging in 30 minutes of exercise can improve memory skills
- Good quality of sleep and adequate sleep duration are needed for the brain to rejuvenate and perform effectively
Sitting for long periods reduces #blood_flow to the brain, affecting #memory and cognitive performance. Simple breaks like standing or walking can keep your mind sharp. #medindia’
Stay ActiveEngaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity, like brisk walking or cycling, can improve key areas of memory. They are
- Episodic memory - helps us recall past events
- Working memory - important for temporarily retaining and using information like remembering directions or phone numbers.
Limit Prolonged SittingBeing inactive or sitting for prolonged periods can adversely affect cognitive performance, especially in remembering information. Prolonged sitting can decrease blood flow and brain stimulation.
Taking simple breaks, such as standing, stretching or going for short walks, can help maintain mental sharpness in a sedentary lifestyle.
Prioritize Sleep QualitySleep quality and duration are important for keeping the mind sharp. Older adults who sleep for at least six hours improve their ability to recall information and react quickly to information.
The deeper sleep stages including slow-wave sleep (SWS) and REM sleep, positively influence memory.
- REM sleep - dreaming occurs is linked to better focus and attention
- SWS or deep sleep - associated with stronger memory recall
- Follow a regular sleep schedule
- Avoid screen time before bed
- Ensure comfortable sleeping environment
By staying active, taking breaks and ensuring restful sleep elderly people can enhance their mental sharpness, maintain independence and enjoy a good quality of life.
Reference:
- Associations of accelerometer-measured physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and sleep with next-day cognitive performance in older adults: a micro-longitudinal study - (https://ijbnpa.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12966-024-01683-7)
Source-Medindia