Medindia
Age Gracefully: Boost Your Brain Health With These Easy Habits

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 13 2024 3:15 PM

Small lifestyle changes-staying active, reducing prolonged sitting, and prioritizing sleep—can significantly boost brain health, memory, and independence as you age.

Highlights:
  • Memory and thinking ability in elderly people can affect their quality of life
  • Engaging in 30 minutes of exercise can improve memory skills
  • Good quality of sleep and adequate sleep duration are needed for the brain to rejuvenate and perform effectively
As a person gets older changes in the memory and thinking ability can affect their independence and quality of life. A simple routine like being active, avoiding long periods of sitting, and getting good quality sleep can help maintain brain health.

Five Ways to Sharpen Your Memory
Five Ways to Sharpen Your Memory
Memory should be continuously challenged with activities such as puzzles, learning a new language, or learning to play a new musical instrument. Mental well-being is equally important as physical health to prevent memory loss.
Stay Active

Engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity, like brisk walking or cycling, can improve key areas of memory. They are
  • Episodic memory - helps us recall past events
  • Working memory - important for temporarily retaining and using information like remembering directions or phone numbers.
Engaging in 30 minutes of physical activity the day prior can improve memory performance. Even brief periods of exercise can have a positive effect on brain function.


Sleep: The Brain’s Memory Reset Button
Sleep: The Brain’s Memory Reset Button
Sleep allows neurons to reset, enhancing memory formation and learning. This process could lead to therapies for Alzheimer's and memory disorders.

Limit Prolonged Sitting

Being inactive or sitting for prolonged periods can adversely affect cognitive performance, especially in remembering information. Prolonged sitting can decrease blood flow and brain stimulation.

Taking simple breaks, such as standing, stretching or going for short walks, can help maintain mental sharpness in a sedentary lifestyle.


Yogic components that improve memory
Yogic components that improve memory
Yoga is an ancient Hindu discipline. The goal of Yoga is union with the higher consciousness

Prioritize Sleep Quality

Sleep quality and duration are important for keeping the mind sharp. Older adults who sleep for at least six hours improve their ability to recall information and react quickly to information.

The deeper sleep stages including slow-wave sleep (SWS) and REM sleep, positively influence memory.
  • REM sleep - dreaming occurs is linked to better focus and attention
  • SWS or deep sleep - associated with stronger memory recall
Good quality of sleep and adequate sleep duration are needed for the brain to rejuvenate and perform effectively. To improve sleep:
  • Follow a regular sleep schedule
  • Avoid screen time before bed
  • Ensure comfortable sleeping environment
Maintaining brain health as one gets older does not require drastic but small consistent lifestyle habits. Regular physical activity, reducing prolonged sitting and prioritizing quality sleep are simple yet powerful tools to support memory, focus and cognitive function.

By staying active, taking breaks and ensuring restful sleep elderly people can enhance their mental sharpness, maintain independence and enjoy a good quality of life.

Reference:
  1. Associations of accelerometer-measured physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and sleep with next-day cognitive performance in older adults: a micro-longitudinal study - (https://ijbnpa.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12966-024-01683-7)


Source-Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory loss or amnesia can be recovered when the cause is reversible, like minor head injury, anxiety, depression, stress, hypothyroidism and vitamin B12 deficiency.

