About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can Too Much Seaweed be Risky?

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Dec 14 2024 12:38 PM

Seaweed is a superfood packed with nutrients but comes with health considerations.

Can Too Much Seaweed be Risky?
Highlights:
  • Seaweed supports thyroid function due to its high iodine content
  • Its fiber and bioactive compounds aid digestion and heart health
  • Overconsumption can cause thyroid issues and heavy metal toxicity
An ingredient that is an essential part of the diet across most Asian countries is seaweed. More than just a delicacy, it is a super-food. It is packed with vitamins, lots of minerals as well as antioxidants and has several potential health benefits. However, the chances of experiencing some ill effects is also present as consumption is increased above the recommended rate. This is what you should learn about seaweed’s advantages and disadvantages, how much of it you are recommended to consume, and possible negative outcomes (1 Trusted Source
Impact of seaweed intake on health

Go to source).

How Much Seaweed Should You Eat?

This edible sea vegetable comes in various forms including but not limited to nori, kelp, wakame, kombu, and spirulina, thus it’s easy to integrate into the diet. A study conducted in Marine Drugs showed that seaweed comprises carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, dietary fibres, iodines, and polyunsaturated fats. It also contains bioactive compounds such as fucoidan and phlorotannins, offering numerous health benefits.

Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed
Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed
Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAA) or palythine extracted from seaweed is found to be effective against the damaging UV rays and oxidative stress
However, like all natural foods seaweed should be consumed in moderation because of the richness in nutrients. People are encouraged to take between 5-10 gm of dried seaweed per day according to nutritionists. The recommended intake varies depending on the type of seaweed:
  • Instant Wakame: Up to 5 grams per day
  • Kombu: About 5-6 centimeters per day
  • Nori: Up to 15 grams per day

Potential Side Effects of Excessive Consumption of Seaweed

Excessive seaweed intake can lead to health problems due to its high iodine and heavy metal content:
  • Hyperthyroidism: If taken more iodine than required, it leads to a hyperactive thyroid which is characterized by weight loss, increased heart rate, and nervousness among other symptoms.
  • Iodine Toxicity: Though uncommon, it can still cause signs like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and some cases may lead to extreme conditions such as delirium and shock.
  • Heavy Metal Exposure: Since seaweed is capable of harvesting nutrients and vitamins from water, most of them tend to include dangerous heavy metals like mercury and arsenic; therefore, if taken excessively it comes with dangerous effects to the health.
Seaweed is considered a ‘super food’ because it contains very essential nutrients that when taken in moderation, will help to boost your general health. Nonetheless, high consumption can lead to other severe health complications such as thyroid disorders and other heavy metal health complications.

This is augmented by the fact that one is supposed to adhere to portion control and speak to a doctor if they have any health complications or ways that they would like to change their diet.

The ocean’s gift of seaweed can boost your health—just remember, balance is the key.

New Zealand Researchers Use Honey and Seaweed to Dress Wounds
New Zealand Researchers Use Honey and Seaweed to Dress Wounds
Researchers have successfully managed to use honey and a seaweed extract to evolve a new material to dress wounds.
Reference:
  1. Impact of seaweed intake on health - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32908248/)


Source-Medindia
Seaweed Extracts Make Up for a New Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis
Seaweed Extracts Make Up for a New Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis
Scientists have found out what could possibly be the new treatment for cystic fibrosis patients. Read on to know more.
Seaweed Sensor: A New Biodegradable Health Sensor Inspired by MasterChef
Seaweed Sensor: A New Biodegradable Health Sensor Inspired by MasterChef
MasterChef inspires scientists during the lockdown to develop biodegradable health sensors using seaweed, which could be applied just like a second skin.

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement