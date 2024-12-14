Can Too Much Seaweed be Risky?

Seaweed is a superfood packed with nutrients but comes with health considerations.
- Seaweed supports thyroid function due to its high iodine content
- Its fiber and bioactive compounds aid digestion and heart health
- Overconsumption can cause thyroid issues and heavy metal toxicity
Impact of seaweed intake on health
How Much Seaweed Should You Eat?This edible sea vegetable comes in various forms including but not limited to nori, kelp, wakame, kombu, and spirulina, thus it’s easy to integrate into the diet. A study conducted in Marine Drugs showed that seaweed comprises carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, dietary fibres, iodines, and polyunsaturated fats. It also contains bioactive compounds such as fucoidan and phlorotannins, offering numerous health benefits.
- Instant Wakame: Up to 5 grams per day
- Kombu: About 5-6 centimeters per day
- Nori: Up to 15 grams per day
Potential Side Effects of Excessive Consumption of SeaweedExcessive seaweed intake can lead to health problems due to its high iodine and heavy metal content:
- Hyperthyroidism: If taken more iodine than required, it leads to a hyperactive thyroid which is characterized by weight loss, increased heart rate, and nervousness among other symptoms.
- Iodine Toxicity: Though uncommon, it can still cause signs like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and some cases may lead to extreme conditions such as delirium and shock.
- Heavy Metal Exposure: Since seaweed is capable of harvesting nutrients and vitamins from water, most of them tend to include dangerous heavy metals like mercury and arsenic; therefore, if taken excessively it comes with dangerous effects to the health.
This is augmented by the fact that one is supposed to adhere to portion control and speak to a doctor if they have any health complications or ways that they would like to change their diet.
The ocean’s gift of seaweed can boost your health—just remember, balance is the key.
