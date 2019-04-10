medindia

Not Getting Enough Sleep can Affect Your Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 4, 2019 at 5:07 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Poor sleep can affect your overall health and wellbeing. However, catching some Zzz's can benefit both physical and mental health.
Not Getting Enough Sleep can Affect Your Health
Not Getting Enough Sleep can Affect Your Health

Trinity College Dublin researchers have shown that some Irish adults are not 'getting a good night's sleep' resulting in an increased risk of negative health outcomes. The first findings on sleep duration in the older Irish population are published by The Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging (TILDA) in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS).

Show Full Article


Sub-optimal sleep duration has been linked to adverse health outcomes. Previous studies have shown that both short and long sleep duration are risk factors for premature mortality, cardiovascular and chronic disease, and impairments in cognitive and mental health. This study established baseline findings of sleep duration in older Irish adults using fitted devices and self-reported records, over a one-week period. Short and long sleep duration were found to be associated with socio-demographic and health characteristics.

Key findings:
  • Sleep duration increased with age.
  • Adults 50 years and older sleep for an average of 7 hours and 42 minutes per night.
  • Recommended sleep ranges are: 7-9 hours for adults aged 26 to 64 years, and 7-8 hours for adults aged 65 years and older.
  • 70% of adults sleep within the recommended range, but 14% recorded average sleep duration shorter and 17% recorded average sleep duration longer than recommended.
  • Sleep duration recordings taken during summer months were shorter than those taken in autumn and winter.
  • Retired and unemployed adults and anti-depressant medication users record longer sleep periods.
  • Poor health is more likely to be associated with shorter sleep compared with good health.
  • Moderate or high physical activity is associated with normal sleep.
TILDA researcher and lead author Siobhan Scarlett said: "While sleep duration is not recognised as a public health concern, this research highlights an important subset of Irish adults who are not meeting the recommended guidelines for sleep duration and are at increased risk of negative health outcomes. Awareness of the impact of sub-optimal sleep duration and factors potentially driving these patterns, particularly those which are modifiable, is important. Addressing the underlying causes of undesirable sleep patterns may help to facilitate improvements in the health and wellbeing of our older population."

Principal Investigator of TILDA, Professor Rose Anne Kenny, said: "Sleep duration is an important contributor to physical and mental health. There are a number of behaviours which if changed, can improve sleep quality and duration. These apply to all age groups but particularly mature adults, almost one third of whom experience impaired sleep duration according to our recent data. Awareness of medications which change sleep quality and duration and change in 'habits before bed' can help to regulate sleep duration and overall benefit physical and brain health."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Common Sleep Myths may Pose Serious Health Risks

New study debunks myths about sleep and explains why poor sleep habits may pose a significant public health threat.

Get More Sleep to Lower Cardiometabolic Risk

Increasing your sleep duration improves insulin sensitivity and reduces your desire to consume sweet and salty foods, thereby, reduces the risk of developing the cardiometabolic syndrome.

Poor Sleep May Clog Your Arteries and Increase the Risk of Heart Disease

Not getting enough sleep raises the risk of serious problems like heart disease and stroke, finds a new study.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin

Nipah and Hendra Viruses Can be Blocked by Potent Antibody

Top 8 Tips to Prevent Oral Thrush at Home
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive