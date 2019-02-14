medindia
Poor Sleep May Clog Your Arteries and Increase the Risk of Heart Disease

by Iswarya on  February 14, 2019 at 1:47 PM
New study finds that sleeping at least seven hours every night can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature.
Poor Sleep May Clog Your Arteries and Increase the Risk of Heart Disease
Poor Sleep May Clog Your Arteries and Increase the Risk of Heart Disease

Getting enough sleep is key to good health, and studies have shown that insufficient sleep increases the risk of serious problems.

Now Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) investigators have discovered one way that sleep protects against the buildup of arterial plaques called atherosclerosis. In their paper receiving advance online publication in Nature, they describe the mechanism by which insufficient sleep increases production of inflammatory white blood cells known to be major contributors to atherosclerosis.

"We have discovered that sleep helps to regulate the production in the bone marrow of inflammatory cells and the health of blood vessels and that, conversely, sleep disruption breaks down control of inflammatory cell production, leading to more inflammation and more heart disease," says Filip Swirski, PhD, of the MGH Center for Systems Biology, senior author of the Nature paper. "We also have identified how a hormone in the brain known to control wakefulness controls processes in the bone marrow and protects against cardiovascular disease."

To investigate how insufficient sleep increases atherosclerosis, Swirski's team subjected mice genetically programmed to develop atheroslcerosis to repeated interruptions of their sleep, similar to the experience of someone constantly waking up because of noise or discomfort. While there were no changes in weight, cholesterol levels or glucose tolerance in the sleep-deprived mice, compared to animals from the same strain allowed to sleep normally, those subjected to sleep fragmentation developed larger arterial plaques and had higher levels of monocytes and neutrophils - inflammatory cells that contribute to atherosclerosis - in their blood vessels.

Further experiments revealed that the sleep-deprived mice had a nearly two-fold increase in the production in their bone marrow of stem cells that give rise to white blood cells. A hormone called hypocretin, produced in the brain structure called the hypothalamus and known to have a role in the regulation of sleep, was found to play an unexpected role in controlling white blood cell production. While normally produced at high levels when animals - including humans - are awake, hypocretin levels were significantly reduced in the sleep-deprived mice.

The MGH team found that hypocretin regulates production of white blood cells through interaction with neutrophil progenitors in the bone marrow. Neutrophils, they discovered, induce monocyte production through release of a factor called CSF-1, and experiments with mice lacking the gene for hypocretin revealed that the hormone controls CSF-1 expression, monocyte production and the development of arterial plaques. In sleep-deprived animals, the drop in hypocretin led to increased CSF-1 production by neutrophils, elevated monocyte production and accelerated atherosclerosis.

"This is a direct demonstration that hypocretin is also an important inflammatory mediator," says Swirski, an associate professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School. "We now need to study this pathway in humans, explore additional mechanisms by which proper sleep maintains vascular health and further explore this newly identified neuro-immune axis."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Whether you have trouble sleeping or trouble staying asleep, it's important that you address the causes of sleep deprivation and cultivate good sleep habits.

Olive Oil and Good Sleep can Prevent Heart Attack, Stroke

Heart attack and stroke can be kept at bay by consuming food rich in unsaturated fats like olive oil and having a good night's sleep, reveals a new study.

Duration and Quality of Sleep Crucial for Cardiovascular Health

Duration and quality of sleep are important for cardiovascular health. People who sleep less than 6 hours are more likely to develop atherosclerosis than those who sleep 7-8 hours without interruption.

Rocking Improves Sleep and Boosts Memory: Here's How

Rocking helps to fall asleep faster and have a deep sleep. Rocking during sleep also reduces memory impairment. In mice, sleep is influenced by the effects of rocking on the vestibular system in the ear.

