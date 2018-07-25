medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Simple Tips to Improve Sleep Quality

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 25, 2018 at 1:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Following simple and easy steps while going to the bed makes you wake up next morning feeling energized.
Simple Tips to Improve Sleep Quality
Simple Tips to Improve Sleep Quality

Ankit Garg, Co-founder& CEO, Wakefit.co and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the functional training studio, TheOutfit has listed below few simple hacks and lifestyle changes that will help you go back to being the sleepy-head that you always were.

* Set a sleep schedule: Whether it's a weekday or a weekend or you have had to sleep late, it is essential to go to sleep and wake up at roughly the same time each day to allow the brain to cycle through the five distinct phases comprising a good night's rest.

* A comfortable mattress is all you need: Modern day sleep researchers have developed innovative new mattresses that guarantee maximum relaxation even during a short nap to ensure that the user wakes up feeling rejuvenated. It is important to find a mattress that suits your body type and aligns to its contours to help you sleep cozily.

* Exercise daily or get some physical activity: A body that does not crave rest will not put itself in the sleep mode for a long time. However, intense workout sessions leave your muscles and tissues stretched to the very limit, and they collectively send the signal to the brain that all they need is rest. However, it is not advisable to immediately hit the bed after workouts. Instead, the muscles should be allowed to gradually relax to avoid waking up with any pains or niggles.

* Dim the lights and let the melatonin flow: In this darkness-deprived modern society, it is important that we dim the lights and avoid going back to the multiple smart screens to ensure good sleep. We need darkness in the evening to allow the release of melatonin that induces sleep. It is especially important to avoid the LED-screens as they emit blue light which induces your brain to falsely believe that it is still daytime, forcing you to remain awake even when you crave rest.

* Swear to have a bed time ritual: It is also advisable to have a proper sleeping ritual, which may involve cleaning up your desk or keeping the things that you need in the morning in order, just to condition the brain in a Pavlovian way to get the body ready for sleep.

* Sleep it cool: Sleeping in a temperature that suits you the best is a key ingredient to resting well. The brain and the body need to drop their core temperatures by two to three degrees to initiate good sleep. It is always preferable to have a cooler temperature inside the room as it helps your body to slow down its core functions and control the temperature to enhance the quality of one's sleep.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz. ...

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Lack of Sleep may Lead to Cancer, Heart Disease and Diabetes

Lack of Sleep may Lead to Cancer, Heart Disease and Diabetes

Insufficient sleep can lead to metabolic disorders, heart disease, or even cancer. Night-time eating contributes to sleep loss and weight gain.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...