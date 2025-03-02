Study Connects Air Pollution and Wildfires to Alzheimer`s Memory Loss

Air pollution exposure may increase the risk of Alzheimer's by accelerating brain degeneration.

Pollution's Impact on Memory Loss Revealed



‘Breathing dirty air could impact #Alzheimer's progression. New study shows #airpollution link to #memorydecline. #brainhealth’

S-Nitrosylation of CRTC1 in Alzheimer's disease impairs CREB-dependent gene expression induced by neuronal activity - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2418179122)

Air pollution is responsible for nearly 7 million premature deaths each year, but its impact extends far beyond the lungs. ( )Recent research from Scripps Research suggests that exposure to wildfire smoke and urban air pollution may also accelerate memory loss and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, identifies a chemical process called S-nitrosylation as a key factor. This process, triggered by inflammation, aging, and toxins found in air pollution, pesticides, and processed meats, disrupts normal brain cell function, preventing neurons from forming essential connections and ultimately leading to cell death.Scientists discovered that blocking S-nitrosylation in a key brain protein, CRTC1, partially reversed memory loss in Alzheimer’s mouse models and human nerve cells derived from stem cells. Dr. Stuart Lipton, senior author of the study, explains, “We’ve uncovered how pollutants contribute to memory loss, and this discovery could lead to new treatments for Alzheimer’s.”Given that environmental toxins can elevate harmful nitric oxide levels in the brain, the findings support the hypothesis that pollution accelerates brain aging. The researchers are now working on developing drugs to selectively block S-nitrosylation, which could potentially slow or prevent Alzheimer’s-related brain damage.Source-Medindia