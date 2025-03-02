About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Study Connects Air Pollution and Wildfires to Alzheimer's Memory Loss

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 2 2025 10:12 AM

Air pollution exposure may increase the risk of Alzheimer's by accelerating brain degeneration.

Air pollution is responsible for nearly 7 million premature deaths each year, but its impact extends far beyond the lungs. ()

Pollution's Impact on Memory Loss Revealed

Recent research from Scripps Research suggests that exposure to wildfire smoke and urban air pollution may also accelerate memory loss and contribute to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, identifies a chemical process called S-nitrosylation as a key factor. This process, triggered by inflammation, aging, and toxins found in air pollution, pesticides, and processed meats, disrupts normal brain cell function, preventing neurons from forming essential connections and ultimately leading to cell death.

Scientists discovered that blocking S-nitrosylation in a key brain protein, CRTC1, partially reversed memory loss in Alzheimer’s mouse models and human nerve cells derived from stem cells. Dr. Stuart Lipton, senior author of the study, explains, “We’ve uncovered how pollutants contribute to memory loss, and this discovery could lead to new treatments for Alzheimer’s.”

Given that environmental toxins can elevate harmful nitric oxide levels in the brain, the findings support the hypothesis that pollution accelerates brain aging. The researchers are now working on developing drugs to selectively block S-nitrosylation, which could potentially slow or prevent Alzheimer’s-related brain damage.

Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?
Reference:
  1. S-Nitrosylation of CRTC1 in Alzheimer's disease impairs CREB-dependent gene expression induced by neuronal activity - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2418179122)
Source-Medindia
Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory loss or amnesia can be recovered when the cause is reversible, like minor head injury, anxiety, depression, stress, hypothyroidism and vitamin B12 deficiency.

