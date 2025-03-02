About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Some People With Down Syndrome Avoid Dementia Despite Alzheimer’s Pathology

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 2 2025 9:07 AM

Researchers discovered an unusual progression of Alzheimer’s disease in a woman with Down syndrome.

People with Down syndrome (DS) face a staggering 90% lifetime risk of developing dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease (AD) as they age. However, a new study from the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering aims to uncover why some individuals with DS develop dementia while others remain cognitively stable—offering potential insights that could benefit the entire DS community. ()
Published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the study investigated an extraordinary case of a woman with DS who participated in the Alzheimer Biomarker Consortium—Down Syndrome Research Study (ABC-DS) for a decade.

Despite having Alzheimer’s-related brain changes, she showed no cognitive decline before her passing. Her brain was later donated for research and examined at the University of Pittsburgh’s 7T Bioengineering Research Program, where Jr-Jiun Liou, a postdoctoral scholar in bioengineering, conducted high-resolution imaging using a 7 Tesla MRI scanner.

The findings were unexpected. "Before she passed away, all the clinical assessments over the years indicated that she was cognitively stable," said Liou. "Yet, MRI imaging revealed Alzheimer’s pathology in her brain. This case is fascinating because it suggests that factors such as a high education level or unique genetic traits might have protected her cognitive function."

Liou and Elizabeth Head, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, believe this case could transform diagnostic approaches and therapeutic trials for Alzheimer’s. Clinical drug trials for AD often have strict participant criteria, but if individuals with “hidden” Alzheimer’s pathology—like this woman—are included, treatments could become more effective.

The study also provides a rare opportunity to explore genetic or lifestyle factors that may contribute to cognitive resilience, potentially benefiting not just people with DS but the broader population.

"If we can identify the genetic or lifestyle factors that helped her brain function despite Alzheimer’s pathology, we may uncover strategies that could protect others," said Head. "This study highlights how a single person’s participation in research can lead to groundbreaking discoveries."

By deepening our understanding of cognitive resilience in Down syndrome, this research could pave the way for new interventions to delay or prevent dementia, offering hope for millions at risk of Alzheimer’s.

Reference:
  1. A neuropathology case report of a woman with Down syndrome who remained cognitively stable: Implications for resilience to neuropathology - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.14479)
Source-Medindia
