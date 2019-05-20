Just 1 Week Away from Phones, Laptops Can Ward Off Sleep Problems in Teens

‘Too much screen time is bad for teens. Therefore, staying away from mobile phones, laptops, and tablets for just one week can help today's youngsters sleep better and boost their health and wellbeing.’

Sleep in teenagers can be improved by just one week of limiting their evening exposure to light-emitting screens on phones, tablets, and computers, according to findings to be presented in Lyon, at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting, ECE 2019.The study indicates that by simply limiting their exposure to blue-light emitting devices in the evening, adolescents can improve their sleep quality and reduce symptoms of fatigue, lack of concentration and bad mood, after just one week.Recent studies have indicated that exposure to too much evening light, particularly the blue light emitted from screens on smartphones, tablets and computers can. The lack of sleep doesn't justbut can alsoOther studies have suggested that sleep deprivation related to screen time may affect children and adolescents more than adults, but no studies have fully investigated how real-life exposure is affecting sleep in adolescents at home and whether it can be reversed.In this collaborative study between the Netherlands Institute of Neuroscience, the Amsterdam UMC and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, researchers investigated the effects of blue light exposure on adolescents at home. Those who had more than 4 hours per day of screen time had on average 30 minutes later sleep onset and wake up times than those who recorded less than 1 hour per day of screen time, as well as more symptoms of sleep loss.The team conducted a randomized controlled trial to assess the effects of blocking blue light with glasses and no screen time during the evening on the sleep pattern of 25 frequent users. Both blocking blue light with glasses and screen abstinence resulted in sleep onset and wake up times occurring 20 minutes earlier, and a reduction in reported symptoms of sleep loss in participants, after just one week.Dr. Dirk Jan Stenvers from the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Amsterdam UMC says,Dr. Stenvers and his colleagues are now interested in whether the relationship between reduced screen time and improved sleep has longer lasting effects, and whether the same effects can be detected in adults.Dr. Stenvers comments,Source: Eurekalert